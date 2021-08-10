House ½ / dot and associates

+ 25

Architects: dot and associates

City: Pingzhen District

Country: Taiwan (ROC)

Text description provided by the architects. In cooperation with a carpentry factory in Kochi, Japan, House ½ was built as a 100% tongue and groove house, with construction and interior living requirements completed in six weeks. The core spirit is to reopen perceptions that have been clouded by busy urban life. Furniture that pulls out into the outdoors, a barbecue grill that becomes a kitchen, camping chairs that become living room chairs. Instead of filling up the house with desires, we leave it half empty, named House ½.

Not cutting down a tree and blending in with the surrounding landscape was the top priority for building this wooden house. Started in 2018, the designer deliberately left the roof open, and let the wooden structure survive two springs, summers, autumns, and winters, for testing its durability in humid and hot weather in Taiwan.

Total of 60 square meters in size, the ground floor is a living space with a living room, kitchen, dining room, and bathroom, and the first floor is a loft space for sleeping. Meanwhile, there is a temple next to House ½, so we made a white pavilion at the entrance for visitors to take a rest. There is a small loft room upstairs and a large central pillar, which is the symbol of a family bounding, is placed in front of the foyer to support the home and bring a sense of belonging. House ½ hopes to get away from the chaos and desires of the city and to return to the sensory to feel the beauty of life.

Brief introduction - The House ½ , lit up in the evening, like a kerosene lamp in the dappled shade of the trees, coated with a layer of coziness. The core spirit of the house is to allow the quality of the house to reopen perceptions that have been clouded by the busy urban life. Furniture that pulls out into the outdoors, a barbecue grill that becomes a kitchen, camping chairs that become living room chairs - these all represent the extension of offline living to the outside. Built in six weeks as a 100% tongue and groove house, with construction and interior living requirements, and the offline house is a process of creating a symbiosis with the environment.