Paul Clemence Releases Images of Diller Scofidio + Renfro's Discontinued Museum of Image and Sound

Paul Clemence has released a new series of images showcasing the incomplete construction of Diller Scofidio + Renfro's Copacabana Museum of Image and Sound (MIS). The project first took shape in 2014 but was completely suspended in 2016. Although the project has been untouched since then, a recent announcement by Governor Cláudio Castro promised the revival of construction works at the museum, with an expected public opening in early 2023.

According to the description by the architects, the new headquarters of the MIS / Museum of Image and Sound will be the space of Rio's identity. " Its architectural design proposes a building that, in a graphic representation, is a reproduction of the neighborhood's famous sidewalk, folded and transformed into a vertical boulevard: a dialogue with the landscape that democratizes the view of the beach and emerges as a new architectural icon for the city. The idea is for the museum to become a new meeting point for locals and tourists, Brazilians and foreigners".

70% of the work is already complete. The museum has already received R$79 million from public funds and R$118 million raised by the Roberto Marinho Foundation from the private sector. The first two phases included demolition, foundation, and execution of the building structure, and t he last stage included coating and technical installations.

