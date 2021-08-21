We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

House with a Pub / BOD Architekti

House with a Pub / BOD Architekti

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Pub
Máslovice, Czech Republic
  • Architects: BOD Architekti
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  399
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Jiří Straka
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: KyraStav
  • Lead Architects: Vojtěch Sosna, Jakub Straka, Jáchym Svoboda
© Jiří Straka

Text description provided by the architects. The underlying idea was to design a house that sensitively fits into its surroundings, does not stand out and looks contemporary at the same time. The house with a pub and multi-purpose hall is situated in the heart of Máslovice, a village north of Prague. Its location in the center of Máslovice is ideal for a number of purposes and naturally turns it into the cultural and social center of the village.

© Jiří Straka

In 2014 local representative of Máslovice realized that the village was lacking an adequate structure for various cultural and sports events and decided to open an architectural competition for such a space.

© Jiří Straka
Plan - First floor
Plan - First floor
© Jiří Straka

The selected building was chosen to be renovated mainly because of its unique location right in the middle of Máslovice, adjacent to the current pub. Furthermore, the discussed structure originally housed a pub, which was later replaced by a car service station.

© Jiří Straka

The house is divided into three areas – the multi-purpose hall on one side of the entrance, the pub on the other side, and the service part at the back. The multi-purpose hall and the pub are accessible via the entrance hall and can be easily merged together for special occasions via the large wooden door in the entrance hall.

© Jiří Straka

The multi-purpose hall is also equipped with three large french windows, which can seamlessly connect the interior with the village square, enabling the house to serve the crucial function in the social and cultural life of Máslovice.

© Jiří Straka

Project location

Address:250 69 Máslovice, Czech Republic

