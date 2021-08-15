V House / moad

+ 28

Lead Designer: Mahesh Radhakrishnan

Architecture: Anuja Priyanka

Architecture And Interior: Jaya Sriram

Interior: Ksheeraja Padmanabhan, HariVaradhan Sampath

Others: Hari Krishnan, Shveta Mohan, Neeti Sivakumar, Nicolas Chatelan, Udhaya Vauhini, Sarat Chandran, Shruthi Raghunath, Nawin Saravanan

Supervision: Balaji

City: Chennai

Country: India

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. V House is a home built for contemplation and delight, it is conceived to heighten the consciousness of living through light and materials. Located in a plotted development along the coast of Chennai, built as a post-retirement home for a businessman and his family. The design of the house is a response to the hectic and connected lifestyle that we experience today.

To bring focus on the richness of life and, counter the highly networked lifestyle, the project deliberately disjoints the functional spaces of a home. Everyday activities of living, dining, kitchen, study, bedroom all become autonomous spaces, while the spatiality of the project is defined by the spaces that connect them.

V house is organized into 2 distinctly varied experiences at lower and upper levels. On the ground, it’s the relationship with the ground (earth) and darkness while at the upper level it is about light and openness. Designed as a series of loosely connected pavilions.

The ground level, being the largest, opens out minimally allowing for nature to cave in, giving a sense of living in darkness. The floors above are an organization of pavilions of different heights, resulting in an enclosure that forms a private garden for the upper level. The landscape acts as a connecter across the home. These pavilions are landscaped at different levels with hanging gardens engulfing the home. Rough granite stone floor, reclaimed teak wood doors, windows, and brass fixtures allow for architecture to age in time along with the people living in them.