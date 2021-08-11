We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. Elevated House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura

Elevated House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura

Elevated House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Fazenda Boa Vista, Brazil
  • Architects: Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1800
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Leonardo Finotti
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Inovar, Santa Clara
  • Collaborators:Amana Roveri
  • Interior Design:Maurício Karam
  • Landscape Design:Alex Hanazaki
  • Illustrations:Herbert Anthony
  • Installations:WGA Engenharia
  • Structural Project:NPE Engenharia e Projetos
  • City:Fazenda Boa Vista
  • Country:Brazil
© Leonardo Finotti
Text description provided by the architects. The elevated house, located at Fazenda Boa Vista, arose from the client's desire to have a house with the highest possible ceiling height.

Structure
Structure
© Leonardo Finotti
Thus, the regular ceiling height of the house is 4 meters high, and so that the social area of ​​the house is twice as high, a mezzanine was designed to gain this height for the environment, moving it to a swing over the pool, the elevated living room overlooking the forest that surrounds the land.

The use of the metallic structure was essential for the project's success, due to two main factors: the requirement for a quick execution; and to ensure that the large spans of the house were reached without losing the ceiling space with the beams. The structure forms a lattice box in the shape of a cross, and it is enveloped by self-supporting masonry so that the structure and the packing are completely independent.

© Leonardo Finotti
Gorund floor plan
Gorund floor plan
© Leonardo Finotti
Analogously to the human body, the metallic structure acting as the bones, the masonry as the muscles, and then finishing with steel frame playing the role of the "skin"; of the project.

© Leonardo Finotti
Upper floor plan
Upper floor plan
© Leonardo Finotti
The project has clean, orthogonal lines, and an ethereal and minimalist aesthetic, with openings that allow users to always have the view of the forest framed in some way.

Elevation
Elevation

