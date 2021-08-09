We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Janapriya Residence / Keystone Architects

Janapriya Residence / Keystone Architects

Janapriya Residence / Keystone Architects

© Arjun Krishna Photography

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, House Interiors
Bengaluru, India
  • Site Co Ordination:Pratishtha Sharma
  • Drawings:Mughdha Dabanwate, Emil Manuel
  • Structural Engineers:Somnath Manohar
  • Architects:Keystone Architects
  • City:Bengaluru
  • Country:India
© Arjun Krishna Photography
© Arjun Krishna Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The client requirement, and hence the design, called for the structure to become 'invisible'. The art collection of the client and the outdoor landscape was to be the focus here. This meant, we had to have large openings and large wall surfaces at the same time. The structure was to take a back seat and play the role of a 'canvas', onto which the client was to add 'character & color' by way of their art collection.

© Arjun Krishna Photography
© Arjun Krishna Photography
Plan
Plan
© Arjun Krishna Photography
© Arjun Krishna Photography
Section BB
Section BB
© Arjun Krishna Photography
© Arjun Krishna Photography

The materials used in this design are all exposed and ‘raw’, displaying the honest nature of those materials. About 80% of the external surface of this structure is glass. This was done to blur the edge between the 'indoors' and the 'outdoors'. To achieve this effect, we needed large seamless panels of glass, which was made possible by the use of Heavy-duty 'slim-profile' aluminum frames. This allowed us to use large panels of glass, some as big as 8' wide and 14' high!! The aluminum frame was almost invisible.

© Arjun Krishna Photography
© Arjun Krishna Photography
Design Evolution Diagram
Design Evolution Diagram
© Arjun Krishna Photography
© Arjun Krishna Photography

Most of the walls were left exposed, after plastering and hand polishing. The ceiling was left exposed and for the flooring, we used an Oxide finish. To bring all these materials/ finishes together and to give each of them the needed contrast, a few wall surfaces were painted white. The clay jaali on the entrance wall, broke the monotony, in addition to maintaining privacy to an otherwise transparent house. The jaali also made sure the airflow is not disturbed.

© Arjun Krishna Photography
© Arjun Krishna Photography

The spaces needed to be clean and uncluttered, to bring in a sense of openness. This, along with the large windows makes the structure transparent and almost unnoticed, giving all the importance to the ‘art’ it houses and the landscape surrounding it. The design of the structure lets the sun and surroundings awaken themselves, in the daytime and at night the structure breathes life into its context.

Project gallery

Keystone Architects
Office

ConcreteBrick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsIndia
Cite: "Janapriya Residence / Keystone Architects" 09 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/966437/janapriya-residence-keystone-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

