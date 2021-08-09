Let's Design How we Behave: In Conversation with Bruce Mau

In a recent interview with Louisiana Channel, graphic designer-turned-architect Bruce Mau explains how design is a mindset "of optimism and action". The designer talks about how architecture and design can influence and give form to the world we are sharing, and explains how we are the ones who design the outcomes of life, leaving no room for cynicism.

Throughout the interview, the designer gives viewers a sneak peek into his early life, career, and design ideology. Being raised on a farm and enduring cold Canadian winters opened his eyes on the importance of empathy and how it is the beginning of good design. Mau explains how the way we design nowadays takes nature and its resources for granted and overlook the fact that we are running out of these resources. According to the designer, we have excluded ourselves as being part of nature and act as though we are its owners. But now that we are somehow aware of the critical situation around us, every design decision we make, is of great impact and importance.

Save this picture! New Chouteau Greenway Plan for St. Louis. Image © Stoss Landscape Urbanism

We now understand there is a real limit to the boundaries of nature, we are part of nature, and where we fail to design, we design for failure. We ensure that we are going to destroy the ecologies that sustain us. -- Bruce Mau

Canadian designer Bruce Mau began his career as a graphic designer but branched out into the worlds of architecture, art, films, and eco-environmental design. He is the founder and creative director of Bruce Mau Design (BMD) and cofounder of The Massive Change Network in Chicago.

