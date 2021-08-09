We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. ArchDaily Interviews
  3. Let's Design How we Behave: In Conversation with Bruce Mau

Let's Design How we Behave: In Conversation with Bruce Mau

Save this article
Let's Design How we Behave: In Conversation with Bruce Mau

In a recent interview with Louisiana Channel, graphic designer-turned-architect Bruce Mau explains how design is a mindset "of optimism and action". The designer talks about how architecture and design can influence and give form to the world we are sharing, and explains how we are the ones who design the outcomes of life, leaving no room for cynicism.

New Chouteau Greenway Plan for St. Louis. Image © Stoss Landscape UrbanismBig Blue Bus Redevelopment / LOHA + BMD. Image Courtesy of BMDNew Chouteau Greenway Plan for St. Louis. Image © Stoss Landscape UrbanismUCCA: Rebranding the leading center for contemporary art in China. Image © OMA, photography by Bian Jie+ 5

Throughout the interview, the designer gives viewers a sneak peek into his early life, career, and design ideology. Being raised on a farm and enduring cold Canadian winters opened his eyes on the importance of empathy and how it is the beginning of good design. Mau explains how the way we design nowadays takes nature and its resources for granted and overlook the fact that we are running out of these resources. According to the designer, we have excluded ourselves as being part of nature and act as though we are its owners. But now that we are somehow aware of the critical situation around us, every design decision we make, is of great impact and importance. 

Save this picture!
New Chouteau Greenway Plan for St. Louis. Image © Stoss Landscape Urbanism
New Chouteau Greenway Plan for St. Louis. Image © Stoss Landscape Urbanism

We now understand there is a real limit to the boundaries of nature, we are part of nature, and where we fail to design, we design for failure. We ensure that we are going to destroy the ecologies that sustain us. -- Bruce Mau

Related Article

This Pandemic Could Be Our Chance to Change Our Way of Thinking: In Conversation with Kengo Kuma

Canadian designer Bruce Mau began his career as a graphic designer but branched out into the worlds of architecture, art, films, and eco-environmental design. He is the founder and creative director of Bruce Mau Design (BMD) and cofounder of The Massive Change Network in Chicago.

Save this picture!
New Chouteau Greenway Plan for St. Louis. Image © Stoss Landscape Urbanism
New Chouteau Greenway Plan for St. Louis. Image © Stoss Landscape Urbanism

To see more architecture videos, check ArchDaily's full coverage of Louisiana Channel's series of interviews.

News Via Louisiana Channel.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Dima Stouhi
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Dima Stouhi. "Let's Design How we Behave: In Conversation with Bruce Mau" 09 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/966435/lets-design-how-we-behave-in-conversation-with-bruce-mau> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream