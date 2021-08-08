House in Zushi / Rei Mitsui Architects

Save this picture! Courtesy of Rei Mitsui Architects

Text description provided by the architects. The request of the client, who has a huge volume of books, was to build a library. While it is a residence and workplace, they said the space to live should be minimal. To provide more space for reading and bookshelves, the bedroom and kitchen are placed as compact as possible. There are no room names such as a living room or dining room.

The site is at a steep foothill, covered with trees. The roof, which encompasses the whole building, is composed as if it were made up of a bunch of small square pieces of wood, with the motif of the branches of trees covering the mountain. This roof has a three-dimensional curvature that covers the entire space gently.

This roof is 11 meters long and has two crescent-shaped slits. The light shining in through the crescent-shaped slit window shifts slowly, depending on the weather and the time of day.

The Library in the forest is a place for books and people, filled with calm light.