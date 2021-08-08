House Surrounded by Greenery / MIDE architetti

+ 35

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project involves the construction of a new single-family house developed on one level. The location of the building exploits the full potential of the plot: the house creates privacy and protection for the most intimate environments and opens up towards the large private garden.

The shape of the house is generated by the union between the functional layout of the interiors and their best exposure creating two outdoor areas that are thus shaped with two different purposes: the south area with large windows facing the countryside and a portico and the area facing the north façade that is closed and impermeable towards the road.

In the northeast area, there are facilities such as the garage, laundry room, and a bathroom, while to the west there is the living area, composed of the kitchen and the living room, which extends toward the outside thanks to a covered area.

The bedrooms, bathrooms, and walk-in closet are located in the east part of the building. The generous master bedroom with a dedicated suite bathroom and a walk-in closet get light from the large glass door facing south that allows also a beautiful view towards the garden.

The layout of the house allows the indoor areas to communicate directly with the outdoor ones, expanding the space both physically, through the porch, and visually, through the large glass doors.