Apartament MUSA / flipê arquitetura

Apartment Interiors • Architects: flipê arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 220 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Photographs Photographs: Carolina Lacaz

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project REKA Carbono , Dalessa , Dimlux , Estúdio Bola , Nani Chinellato , Neobambu , Olho Interni , Portinari , Prototype , Quartos e etc , Uniflex , Vallvé , Wentz Manufacturers:

Architects In Charge: Gabriela Mestriner, Natalia Minas

Landscape Design: Muda Paisagismo

Constructor: G2B

Text description provided by the architects. A new generation of those who seek to project their personality in the space where they live seeks and values innovative professionals and are full of personality projects. Seeks contemporary space to live in harmony in the metropolis.

A young, sports-loving couple who love having friends over. They live the possibilities of the great city of São Paulo, but they value nature and natural lighting. Cause of that they choose a property that allows possibilities and opts for a reform intervention that values and supports their lifestyle.

The main guideline of the project was to understand and support in space all the needs of a young and dynamic couple. The space seeks to be a universe of possibility for those who live in it, allowing it to meet various needs of everyday life, as well as being support for every other experience.

The spaces are always as integrated and wide as possible, they have several possibilities to live them, such as the living room, integrated with dinner, bar, and kitchen, which allows more intimate or connected spaces, for few and many people, whatever the occasion. The upper floor is an intimate room but integrated with a games table, gourmet, jacuzzi, and garden, allowing for many more imaginable uses or even those that do not fit today but will be part of customers' lives at some other time. Architecture is supportive, allows for the possibility, whatever the demand of today or in the future.

The project has clear objectives with a lot of aesthetic personality in the role. It has a neutral base and explores materials and textures in all its possibilities in an unusual and unconventional way. We use stone for benches and tiles, but the countertops are smooth stainless steel, while the walls have a modern and rustic texture. We always bring modernity in contrast with natural and nature, the counterpoint between metalwork and silk threads, stainless steel and wood, abundant vegetation, and contemporary design. A space that seeks to be young and conscious, for a generation that values art, but seeks usability and practicality in everyday life.

One of the most interesting elements of the project is the climbing wall, which brings the soul of an energetic space for athlete clients. The wall was a functional proposal that brings with it the essence of the project, works as an architectural element that occupies the right foot of seven meters of the roof, previously unused, bringing function while surprising and overflowing the identity of those who live.

The work was already carried out in times of pandemic and social isolation, which represented new challenges and adaptation in the project execution process. There were new challenges, but the result brings us joy and confidence that we can adapt and continue to do the best we can, whatever the imposed situation.