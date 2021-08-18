Top 20 A' Design Award Winners: Well-being and Material Innovation

Save this picture! Mountain House in Mist by Lin Chen. Image © A' Design Awards

As the world's leading annual international juried design competition, the A' Design Awards were established to promote and recognize the best design work in all countries and in all creative disciplines. The Award has 100 main categories, including some of the most popular categories such as Architecture, Building and Structure Design, Interior Space and Exhibition Design, and Furniture Design, in addition to others related to the world of Lighting, Landscape, Building Materials, and many others. This year's edition is now open for entries; designers can register their submissions here.

To understand ​​the scope of the Award, in its 2020-2021 edition, 2,094 winners from 108 countries were awarded in 104 different design disciplines. These entries not only earned a comprehensive and extensive winners kit, but also received recognition, credibility, publicity, and global visibility. During the selection process, all submissions are carefully evaluated by an internationally influential jury comprised of established academics, prominent members of the press, creative design professionals, and seasoned entrepreneurs. In total, the A' Design Awards have received more than 35,000 project submissions, awarding more than 14,000 winners from 180 nationalities.

This article presents a selection of outstanding winning projects from previous editions of the Award, especially those that represent the most important mission of the contest: to create global awareness and understanding of good practices and design principles, promoting designers, companies, and brands around the world to create superior products and projects that benefit society.

Below we have selected our Top 20 A' Design Award Winners.

Mountain House in Mist Book Villa by Lin Chen

Gold A' Design Award 2021 in Architecture, Building, and Structure

Mountain House in Mist by Lin Chen. Image © A' Design Awards

Kohan Ceram Central Office Building Mixed-Use by Hooman Balazadeh

Gold A' Design Award 2021 in Architecture, Building, and Structure

Kohan Ceram Central Office Building Mixed-Use by Hooman Balazadeh. Image © A' Design Awards

Big Aplysia Pavilion by Yue Fei Zheng

Silver A' Design Award 2021 in Architecture, Building, and Structure

Big Aplysia by Yue Fei Zheng. Image © A' Design Awards

The Nature Gradation Private House by Yasuyuki Kitamura

Bronze A' Design Award 2021 in Architecture, Building, and Structure



The Nature Gradation by Yasuyuki Kitamura. Image © A' Design Awards

Solar Veloroute Multifunctional Photovoltaic Structure by Peter Kuczia

Silver A' Design Award 2021 in Architecture, Building, and Structure

Solar Veloroute by Peter Kuczia. Image © A' Design Awards

ShuiFa-White Marble in the Wilderness Property Exhibition Centre by Qun Wen

Platinum A' Design Award 2021 in Architecture, Building, and Structure

ShuiFa-White Marble in the Wilderness by Qun Wen. Image © A' Design Awards

Tianjin Zarsion Exhibition Center by RUF Architects

Platinum A' Design Award 2021 in Architecture, Building, and Structure

Tianjin Zarsion Exhibition Center by RUF Architects. Image © A' Design Awards

Open Village Cinema by Shimu Wang

Gold A' Design Award 2021 in Architecture, Building, and Structure

Open Village Cinema by Shimu Wang. Image © A' Design Awards

Xerolithi Residence by George Sinas

Silver A' Design Award 2021 in Architecture, Building, and Structure

Xerolithi by George Sinas. Image © A' Design Awards

White Mountain by Kris Lin

Platinum A' Design Award 2021 in Architecture, Building, and Structure

White Mountain by Kris Lin. Image © A' Design Awards

Strait Culture by Zong Wu Xu and Pekka Salminen

Platinum A' Design Award 2021 in Architecture, Building, and Structure

Strait Culture by Zong Wu Xu and Pekka Salminen. Image © A' Design Awards

Meiyuan Pavilion by THAD

Iron A' Design Award 2021 in Architecture, Building, and Structure

Meiyuan Pavilion by THAD. Image © A' Design Awards

Nestled in the Green by Tomomi Omachi

Bronze A' Design Award 2021 in Architecture, Building, and Structure

Nestled in the Green by Tomomi Omachi. Image © A' Design Awards

Zhongshuge Bookshop by Xiang Li

Gold A' Design Award 2021 in Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category

Zhongshuge Bookshop by Xiang Li. Image © A' Design Awards

Cifi Yst Cyf by Weimo Feng

Gold A' Design Award 2021 in Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category

Cifi Yst Cyf Sales Center by Weimo Feng. Image © A' Design Awards

Furniture Pavilion S by Rooi Design and Research

Silver A' Design Award 2021 in Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category

Furniture Pavilion S by Rooi Design and Research. Image © A' Design Awards

Number Five Forest by Bo Li

Silver A' Design Award 2021 in Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category

Number Five Forest Commercial Complex by Bo LiNumber Five Forest Commercial Complex by Bo Li. Image © A' Design Awards

Oo by Tienyu Wu

Silver A' Design Award 2021 in Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category



Oo by Tienyu Wu. Image © A' Design Awards

Ningbo Bauhinia Business Center Office by Andy Leung

Bronze A' Design Award 2021 in Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category



Ningbo Bauhinia Business Center Office by Andy Leung. Image © A' Design Awards

Scenic Path Along Guixeres Landscape Recovery by Batlle i Roig Arquitectura

Gold A' Design Award 2021 in Urban Planning and Urban Design