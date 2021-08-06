We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. Japan
  5. Kanemitsusyuzo Store / FATHOM

Kanemitsusyuzo Store / FATHOM

Save this project
Kanemitsusyuzo Store / FATHOM

© Tatsuya Tabii© Tatsuya Tabii© Tatsuya Tabii© Tatsuya Tabii+ 24

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Store
Higashihiroshima, Japan
  • Architects: FATHOM
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  32
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Tatsuya Tabii
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Clever, Karimoku New Standard, Tile life
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Tatsuya Tabii
© Tatsuya Tabii

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Kurose-cho, Higashihiroshima City, Hiroshima Prefecture. The project is the renovation of the direct sales office of Kanemitsu Sake Brewery, which has been in business since 1898. When I first saw the large wall of the sake brewery, a registered tangible cultural property visible from the national highway, I felt as if I were looking at a stratum of layers of the history of sake brewing.

Save this picture!
© Tatsuya Tabii
© Tatsuya Tabii
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Tatsuya Tabii
© Tatsuya Tabii

The paneling of burnt cedar, the plaster, and the red brick roof, some of the characteristics of the town. As the three materials overlap, two lines appear at the boundary between them. A beautiful horizontal line created by preserving and accumulating tradition for a long time. For the adjacent direct sales shop, while keeping in mind the horizontal line leading from the sake brewery, a new line was created in which a portion of the building rises organically.

Save this picture!
© Tatsuya Tabii
© Tatsuya Tabii

The eaves of the existing building, which were slightly protruding, were made more voluminous in the downward direction to create a new line. Since sake is said to have been first made for the gods, we used plaster to create a space reminiscent of a shrine or Buddhist temple. By raising the line at the entrance, which is the starting point of this space, I hoped that it would be the starting point for all the visitors to add a new page to the tradition and history of the brewery.

Save this picture!
© Tatsuya Tabii
© Tatsuya Tabii

The other line is centered on the entrance and divides its functions into left and right. On the right side of the entrance, there is an L-shaped bench with the same function as a veranda, based on a reference to a liquor store in the early Meiji period that had a veranda directly adjacent to the street. On the left side of the entrance, the window sill is sharpened by hand, and glass bottles of sake, which were to be discarded, are crushed, mixed, and sharpened so that the modern technology of glass is sealed like a fossil in the strata of history.

Save this picture!
© Tatsuya Tabii
© Tatsuya Tabii
Save this picture!
Façade View 02
Façade View 02

In the interior space, different materials are used to form an organic R-line, expressing the invisible vibrancy of life in the transparent liquid that I felt when I saw the bubbles overlapping and multiplying in the fermentation tank. The materials used in the brewery, such as the bricks of the chimney, the indigo-colored apron worn by the toji (chief brewer), the copper plate, and the tortoiseshell wire mesh, are naturally used in the brewery but are converted to different uses.

Save this picture!
Façade View 01
Façade View 01
Save this picture!
© Tatsuya Tabii
© Tatsuya Tabii

A small "bulge" is created in the calm horizontal line surrounded by fields. I believe this is a reflection of the Toji's desire to continue to challenge new vistas while preserving the long history that has been passed down to him. It is my hope that these feelings will spread like ripples from the newly created bulge, like an antenna.

Save this picture!
© Tatsuya Tabii
© Tatsuya Tabii

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:554-1 Kurosechō Nomio, Higashihiroshima, Hiroshima 739-2622, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
FATHOM
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreJapan
Cite: "Kanemitsusyuzo Store / FATHOM" 06 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/966278/kanemitsusyuzo-store-fathom> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream