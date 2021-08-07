FW House / Licht Studio

+ 24

Houses • West Karawang, Indonesia Architects: Licht Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 625 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Photographs Photographs: Mario Wibowo

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Technal Allure , Lightnco. , Radja Manufacturers:



Lead Architects: Agus Wijaya, Andrew Halim

Structural Engineering: Hadi Jahja

Mechanical Engineering: CV. Karunia Usaha Elektrika

Landscape: Karya Taman Alam

Collaborators: Mudita lestari, Technal Aluminium, Allure Aluminium, Radja Stone, Lightnco.

Architects: Licht Studio

City: West Karawang

Country: Indonesia

Text description provided by the architects. The FW House is located in a clustered neighborhood that provides a tropical contrast against the busy streets of Karawang, which is known for its extensive amount of industries. The client is a young family who wants a simple, yet sophisticated house to occupy their daily activities and elegant personality. FW House itself is a two-story house with 4 bedrooms and an interconnecting living and dining area, which stands on an area of 625 square meters. Diverse sequences are created from the main entrance, foyer, and the rest of the home - creating an intimate ambiance and privacy in the main area.

Like an oasis, the house design is aimed to enhance tropical vibes inside and out, to bring a little away from the heat and chaos of the city. The dominant wooden lattice on the exterior is a response against the sun, as it's facing the west, and to keep privacy as the house is located on a corner. A vast opening facing the hanging marble above a cascading water feature combined with ventilated brick wall alongside the open-plan living-dining area forms a distinctive space experience night and day.

The custom ventilated brick wall is specially designed by the architect for this project. The intention is to have a light-formed wall when stacks together. They also serve as a barrier to minimize visual access from the back area and provides cross-ventilation into the house as the sunlight traced playfully into the house as another feature.