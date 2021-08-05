Holme Apartments / John Wardle Architects

+ 23

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Situated in what was originally one of Melbourne’s early industrial districts, Holme Apartments are located on an island site in Collingwood. With deftly woven gestures to the working and cultural history of the neighbourhood, this residential tower is bordered by Cambridge, Derby, Langridge and Wellington Streets and highlights exemplary design, robust materials and the integrity of vision.

The light industrial nature of Collingwood is rapidly transforming with an increased residential population. There is a rich urban character combining brick warehouse buildings interspersed with Victorian houses which rub shoulders with contemporary multi-residential developments. Collingwood is located on the doorstep of the city and is home to an eclectic neighbourhood where culture and history and sit alongside contemporary retail and lifestyle offerings.

An existing 1920’s curved brick façade has been retained along three street frontages and knitted into new brickwork which creates a continuous brick base to the entire site. The richness of brick complements the fine quality 19th-century brick buildings in the vicinity. This base draws on the fine grain quality of the street and balances the tower above.

The building form has been inspired by the cylindrical scallops that were revealed during the demolition of the former Joe White Malting silos on the nearby Victoria Parade. The Collingwood silos have been a feature of Melbourne’s skyline since the expansion of industry and the development of production in the mid-20th century. Originally used for brewery and malting works, today the remaining silos are idle or have been converted into apartment buildings

The distinctive form and appearance of the silos exhibit sculptural qualities in their massive scale, bold cylindrical form and stark concrete finish. Curved concrete slab edges and balconies appear as a series of continuous sweeps around the entire building. This curved, scalloped edge is unique to each apartment, creating diversity and a unique identity for each apartment.

Within the development the communal space is generous, on level nine a large landscaped outdoor terrace features west-facing views back to the city. An outdoor fire pit, dining and lounge areas compliment the kitchen and a custom fireplace is for residents and their visitors to enjoy. The intention with this space is for it caters to all residents in a variety of settings - nooks, casual seating, formal dining for groups.

A minimal material palette has been selected to impart a contemporary aesthetic. Consisting mainly of brick, concrete, steel and glass, the materials contribute to the strong visual impact of the development. The new brickwork is an interpretive response to the existing brick facades; providing an interesting brick bond with a relief pattern, a simple colour palette and patterning with deep reveals to lend substance to the new podium and a contextual response to the streetscape.

Internally there is a generosity of space and a high level of finish. Simple forms that are evident externally are found internally at different scales and materials. The curved concrete column forms on level nine can be traced to timber joinery in apartment door handles for example. Holme Apartments has achieved excellent sustainability credentials during the construction stage and for ongoing building management.