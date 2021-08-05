We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Elementary & Middle School
  4. Germany
  5. Elementary and Comprehensive School Hausach / Schatzler Architekten

Elementary and Comprehensive School Hausach / Schatzler Architekten

Save this project
Elementary and Comprehensive School Hausach / Schatzler Architekten

© Zooey Braun© Zooey Braun© Zooey Braun© Zooey Braun+ 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Elementary & Middle School
Hausach, Germany
  • Team:Olga Batt, Dimitar Gogov
  • City:Hausach
  • Country:Germany
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Zooey Braun
© Zooey Braun

Text description provided by the architects. The starting point for the expansion / new construction of the elementary and comprehensive school was a closed architectural design competition in 2016, which was won by Schätzler Architekten. In 2017 Schätzler Architekten was commissioned with the overall planning for the new construction with a total of five building components. The expansion of the school campus in the heart of the municipality of Hausach required sensitive handling of the inner-city structures, as well as the nearby historic church and the castle ruins overlooking the city.

Save this picture!
© Zooey Braun
© Zooey Braun

Concentration, orientation, communication, and clear allocation are important parameters for present-day`s modern school buildings, as well as the relation to the outdoor, direct, and indirect sunlight and an open and inviting atmosphere. Strive for intellectual and creative achievements and the formative role of the school environment require a highly differentiated setting. Two new buildings are to be placed between the three existing in order to bind them together.

Save this picture!
© Zooey Braun
© Zooey Braun

The upper floors of the latest additions move away from the historical school building in the middle, thus accentuating it. The entrances on the main street are emphasized by the largely cantilevered upper floors and the generous outside stairs. The strict wooden facade is softened with colourful elements and playful panels and so receives its unmistakable character. The same colour spectrum is also found in the interior of the school with the banisters and all permanent fixtures.

Save this picture!
© Zooey Braun
© Zooey Braun
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Zooey Braun
© Zooey Braun

The elementary school (Building Section D) is entered from the street and schoolyard via spacious outside stairs with adjoining seating steps. The light-flooded open entrance leads to the classrooms and the large auditorium on the ground floor, which is the heart of the school and is centrally located between the old and new buildings and can be even accessed separately for special events.

Save this picture!
© Zooey Braun
© Zooey Braun
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
© Zooey Braun
© Zooey Braun

On each of the two upper floors, there are three classrooms with adjoining rooms for cooperative forms of education, a so-called input room, and in its heart the open communication areas. The rooms for the all-day care and a large room providing a space to romp and play around are located on the base floor.

Save this picture!
© Zooey Braun
© Zooey Braun

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Hausach, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Schatzler Architekten
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsElementary & Middle schoolGermany
Cite: "Elementary and Comprehensive School Hausach / Schatzler Architekten" 05 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/966270/elementary-and-comprehensive-school-hausach-schatzler-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream