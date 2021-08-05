We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Factory
  4. Brazil
  5. Biotrends Factory / Rede Arquitetos

Biotrends Factory / Rede Arquitetos

Save this project
Biotrends Factory / Rede Arquitetos

© Igor Ribeiro© Igor Ribeiro© Igor Ribeiro© Igor Ribeiro+ 30

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Factory
Eusébio, Brazil
  • Architects: Rede Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  460
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Igor Ribeiro
  • Architects In Charge:Bruno Braga, Bruno Perdigão, Igor Ribeiro e Luiz Cattony
  • Project Team:Frederico Leite, Maiara Lacerda
  • Client:Biotrends
  • Structure:Projecto Design e Engenharia
  • Installations:Transitar Engenharia e Consultoria
  • Construction:Vertex Engenharia
  • City:Eusébio
  • Country:Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Igor Ribeiro
© Igor Ribeiro

Text description provided by the architects. The project is a biotechnology factory located in the city of Eusébio, in the Metropolitan Area of Fortaleza. The building's implementation was based on the location of large trees on the site and a possible future widening of the access road, which placed it far from the frontal limit and configured its four-layered conformation around a courtyard. In addition, the side of the total terrain has been released for future extensions.

Save this picture!
© Igor Ribeiro
© Igor Ribeiro

From this position of the building, the distribution of the program generated the need for an upper floor, which occurs in the access layer, highlighting the entrance, which even gains height due to the presence of the water tank. The partial occupation of the upper floor also allows for further expansions on the other layers that remain on the ground floor.

Save this picture!
© Igor Ribeiro
© Igor Ribeiro
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Igor Ribeiro
© Igor Ribeiro
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Igor Ribeiro
© Igor Ribeiro

Finally, the project was organized with a concrete structure, configuring a grid that emphasizes the horizontality in-depth and the verticality of the access point, and from which the different parts of the program were occupied. For this, a versatile and sustainable construction element was sought, relating to the factory's vocation. 

Save this picture!
© Igor Ribeiro
© Igor Ribeiro

Therefore, we opted for the ecological brick, which is produced without burning, and which was used in different ways: as an opaque wall in the most closed environments, as a permeable plan in the circulation areas, or mixed, in the case of the front wall. Thus, following the logic and possibilities of the material, diverse, versatile applications with a strong identity for the building were achieved.

Save this picture!
© Igor Ribeiro
© Igor Ribeiro

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Estr. do Fio, Eusébio - CE, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Rede Arquitetos
Office

Product

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureFactoryBrazil
Cite: "Biotrends Factory / Rede Arquitetos" [Fábrica Biotrends / Rede Arquitetos] 05 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/966222/biotrends-factory-rede-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream