  3. Brazilian Houses: 12 Projects With Reclaimed Wood

Brazilian Houses: 12 Projects With Reclaimed Wood

Reclaimed wood is wood that has been taken from its original application and repurposed. Old buildings such as houses, barns, and warehouses, often have to be torn down, resulting in demolition waste, which can be recycled and reused. Reclaimed wood can be used for many purposes, from cladding to building structures, and is very popular in contemporary architecture all over the world.

To get you inspired, here is a selection of 12 Brazilian houses that use this recycled material in flooring, walls, decks, bathrooms, outdoor areas, and stairs.

Trancoso House / Estúdio OR+K + TODOS Arquitetura

Trancoso House / Estúdio OR+K + TODOS Arquitetura. © André Klotz
Terrace House / David Guerra (in Portuguese)

Terrace House / David Guerra. © Jomar Bragança
Hanging House / Casa Container Marília

Hanging House / Casa Container Marília. © Celso Mellani
House in Samambaia / Rodrigo Simão Arquitetura

House in Samambaia / Rodrigo Simão Arquitetura. © André Nazareth
Casa BF / Daniel Fromer

Casa BF / Daniel Fromer. © Evelyn Müller
House in Vila Nova Conceição / Sandra Sayeg Tranchesi Arquitetura (in Portuguese)

House in Vila Nova Conceição / Sandra Sayeg Tranchesi Arquitetura. © Tuca Reinés
Farm Retreat / ARQUITETARIA (in Portuguese)

Farm Retreat / ARQUITETARIA. © Guilherme Jordani
Lounge Y / Nommo Arquitetos

Lounge Y / Nommo Arquitetos. © Paula Morais
Bangalove Residence / Rodrigo Simão Arquitetura (in Portuguese)

Bangalove Residence / Rodrigo Simão Arquitetura. © Anita Soares
Pitangueira House / Steck Arquitetura (in Portuguese)

Pitangueira House / Steck Arquitetura. © Tácito Carvalho e Silva
Pirajibe House / Gil Mello Arquitetura (in Portuguese)

Pirajibe House / Gil Mello Arquitetura. © Leka Mendes
ELJR House / Skylab Arquitetos (in Portuguese)

ELJR House / Skylab Arquitetos. © André Nazareth
Equipe ArchDaily Brasil
Author

Cite: Equipe ArchDaily Brasil. "Brazilian Houses: 12 Projects With Reclaimed Wood" [Casas brasileiras: 12 projetos com madeira de demolição] 12 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. (Trans. Duduch, Tarsila) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/966184/brazilian-houses-12-projects-with-reclaimed-wood> ISSN 0719-8884

