We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Mountain Retreat / Rowland+Broughton Architecture

Mountain Retreat / Rowland+Broughton Architecture

Save this project
Mountain Retreat / Rowland+Broughton Architecture

© Brent Moss Photography© Brent Moss Photography© Brent Moss Photography© Brent Moss Photography+ 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Aspen, United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Brent Moss Photography
© Brent Moss Photography

Text description provided by the architects. This organic, lodge-style home in the Five Trees neighborhood at the base of Aspen Highlands ski area is a multi-generational home that facilitates a contemporary lifestyle. The design of the tri-level, 10,750 square foot structure pushed the national park influenced neighborhood design guidelines while incorporating modern features.

Save this picture!
© Brent Moss Photography
© Brent Moss Photography
Save this picture!
© Brent Moss Photography
© Brent Moss Photography

On a heavily wooded lot on a steep mountain slope and amid a forest of aspen and fir trees, the design team carved the home into the hillside, effectively creating a “bench” by building a retaining wall along the south elevation. A flat landing carved into the hill allowed for a pool terrace off the living room as well as a generous motor court.

Save this picture!
© Brent Moss Photography
© Brent Moss Photography
Save this picture!
Main Level Floor Plan
Main Level Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Brent Moss Photography
© Brent Moss Photography

Addressing the need to accommodate the activities of multiple families and generations, the flow was critical to the design. Below ten-foot ceilings (intentionally kept low to encourage a feeling of intimacy), large gathering and seating areas used for entertaining were organized so that they could be closed off from private spaces. A game room, gym, massage room, wine room, and back of the house support were located on the lower level. An elevator with open stairs connects all three levels.

Save this picture!
© Brent Moss Photography
© Brent Moss Photography

Generous natural light streams freely throughout the home through view-centric corner windows.  Floor-to-ceiling glass windows and sliding doors were purposefully placed, creating the effect of a glass box with a green roof and sweeping views.  A 13’-6” by 16’-6” skylight was installed in the kitchen.  Clean visual connections were established between main-level public spaces, as well as to the extensive decks and terraces, the pool and spa, and the motor court.

Save this picture!
© Brent Moss Photography
© Brent Moss Photography

The interior layout provides visual connections between main-level public spaces and includes connections to outdoor living spaces and views to a trio of local valleys. Five equal bedroom suites with consistent features and plenty of natural light allow for generous and flexible sleeping arrangements. Primary materials throughout include oak Havana flooring with a soap finish, Level 5 painted walls, stone tile, and custom woodwork including a rift white oak ceiling.

Save this picture!
© Brent Moss Photography
© Brent Moss Photography

Exterior materials were informed by the textural nature of the surrounding mountains, as well as iconic National Park lodges. A combination of natural cleft cut and sawn cut sandstone and stone caps, along with 1.5-inch thick stained wood siding, is sheltered by a standing seam metal roof. Additional materials and elements include a wood slat screen at the entry, heavy timber rafter tails, steel lintels, and an ecologically beneficial green roof over the living room.

Save this picture!
© Brent Moss Photography
© Brent Moss Photography

“It was the most enjoyable project we’ve done and we’ve done a lot. There was never a problem you couldn’t solve or a challenge you didn’t meet head-on! Thanks again for your professionalism and the outstanding working relationship we have had through this. You are a gifted Architect and we are thrilled with the outcome. Thank you for everything.” - Owner, Mountain Retreat

Save this picture!
© Brent Moss Photography
© Brent Moss Photography

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Rowland+Broughton Architecture
Office

Products

WoodSteelStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "Mountain Retreat / Rowland+Broughton Architecture" 04 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/966165/mountain-retreat-rowland-plus-broughton-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream