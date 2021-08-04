We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Rottmannsboden Duplex / Kohlerstraumann

Rottmannsboden Duplex / Kohlerstraumann

© Maris Mezulis

Houses
Binningen, Switzerland
  • Architects: Kohlerstraumann
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  450
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Maris Mezulis
© Maris Mezulis
© Maris Mezulis

Text description provided by the architects. Situated in a moderately busy street of a calm neighborhood in Binningen - Switzerland, an exquisite semi-detached house is well integrated into a pleasant environment of single and multi-family houses. The project aimed to integrate two distinct users of double housing into one building. As a result, the form of the building reflects the unique design of two different users accommodated in a single house structure that fulfills the needs of both the users. The house forms a part of a diverse hub of public amenities with schools, commercial shopping facilities, and public transportation located in closer proximity for the users to access conveniently.

© Maris Mezulis
© Maris Mezulis
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Maris Mezulis
© Maris Mezulis

Building on terrain is one of the prime challenges faced by the architect while designing this project. To meet the challenge of constructing on existing topographical site conditions and adhering to legal provisions, the building was separated into series of volumes and a split level was integrated into the main part of the building. Accordingly, the volumes created spaces that attained optimum room heights with efficient usage for all spaces within the house inducing interest and character. This solution to the topographic situation of the house offers an innovative design environment with the skilled arrangement of rooms and spaces that meets the needs of the residents.

© Maris Mezulis
© Maris Mezulis
© Maris Mezulis
© Maris Mezulis

Among the series of different volumes in the house, the volume of the covered building entrance is located on the single-story volume. The entry of the semi-detached house lies immediately adjacent to the garage. This volume of the entrance structure detaches the main building from the street, thereby offering a private space for the living area. This way the residents enjoy an intimate and cozy living space with a secluded environment from the street. The exposed surfaces of sand-blasted concrete material mainly highlight the functionality of the material by performing as a protective layer for the rooms with its characteristic of thermal protection. The feature reduces the energy use of the house through good insulation and climate shielding properties. This material shelters the rooms and spaces during the months of hot summer temperatures and harsh climatic conditions by positioning to the southern side of the house.

© Maris Mezulis
© Maris Mezulis

Following the trail of existing terrain, the half-story staircase directs towards the open kitchen and living area which includes large glass openings with a tall and elevated design of the floor producing transparency that brings in light to the interiors. These peculiar design features allow a bright and spacious kitchen and living area that allures residents to a more inviting, enveloping, and multi-dimensional space. Using daylighting to the maximum, the house brings in enough light through glass windows that reduce artificial light use, particularly during the day.

© Maris Mezulis
© Maris Mezulis
© Maris Mezulis
© Maris Mezulis

The warm dark kitchen cabinets give a strong style statement by contrasting with the luminous space but blending into the rest of the interiors creating an aesthetic atmosphere. The white wall with the dark cabinets is a classic pairing that creates a powerful and well-balanced look. This space integrates the dark and light theme without suppressing either. The open plan layout of the kitchen and living creates a cozy and practical space for both eating and relaxing while providing an extended and open look of the space by maximizing the feeling of space and light. This area opens to a private garden space located on the northern side of the house, providing the residents with natural shade during hot summer conditions. The garden space provides a distinctive relationship between the indoor and outdoor spaces of the house.

© Maris Mezulis
© Maris Mezulis

Kohlerstraumann
Cite: "Rottmannsboden Duplex / Kohlerstraumann" 04 Aug 2021. ArchDaily.

