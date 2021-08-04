We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Andina Patagónica #4 Cabin / Forma

Andina Patagónica #4 Cabin / Forma

© Francisco Galeazzi

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Landscape Architecture, Houses
El Bolsón, Argentina
  • Architects: Forma
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  65
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Francisco Galeazzi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Bariloche Glass, El rincon del techado, Madeco, Palm
© Francisco Galeazzi
© Francisco Galeazzi

Text description provided by the architects. Andina Patagónica #4 is the first of a twin cabin project in the outskirts of El Bolson, Rio Negro, Argentina.

© Francisco Galeazzi
© Francisco Galeazzi

It is a 65 square meter cabin which opens up to the Cerro Piltriquitron. The house steps down to adapt its form to the slope of the terrain; this way the form opens up to the panoramic view. The form also stretches in order to create the awning in the entranceway. All the spaces are connected generating a singular interior open space. 

© Francisco Galeazzi
© Francisco Galeazzi
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Section
Section
© Francisco Galeazzi
© Francisco Galeazzi

The house was partially prefabricated in Bariloche. The project is modulated in a 2 ft x 2 ft (61cmx61cm) grid in order to avoid any waste of materials and also accomplish an efficient and rapid construction.

© Francisco Galeazzi
© Francisco Galeazzi

In order to show the modularity and create that cozy, warm feeling of a cabin, the interior is covered with full sheets of pine plywood for the sides and 4 x 4ft pine plywood for the ceiling showing a 4x4 grid on the ceiling.

Detail
Detail

A substantial overhang to the North protects the windows from the sun and every room has cross ventilation as a passive cooling mechanism. Also, half of the footprint sits on the ground with a slab on grade, achieving thermal mass for cooling in the summer and keeping the house warm in the winter. Polished concrete was used for the slab-on-grade portion and wood floors for the rest of the house.

© Francisco Galeazzi
© Francisco Galeazzi

In line with the sustainable aspirations of the project, the insulation used is cellulose, which is recycled paper and has a very high insulation value. The Northern and Southern walls are cladded with charcoaled wood, using the Shou Sugi Ban Japanese technique to protect the wood from weathering. The roof and the Eastern and Western walls are black corrugated metal.

© Francisco Galeazzi
© Francisco Galeazzi

Project gallery

About this office
Forma
Office

Cite: "Andina Patagónica #4 Cabin / Forma" [Refugio andina patagónica #4 / Forma] 04 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/966118/andina-patagonica-number-4-cabin-forma> ISSN 0719-8884

