World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Landscape Architecture
  4. Spain
  5. Pedestrian Connection Between Barcelona and Montcada i Reixac / Batlleiroig

Pedestrian Connection Between Barcelona and Montcada i Reixac / Batlleiroig

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Landscape Architecture, Pedestrian Bridge
Montcada i Reixac, Spain
  • Architects: Batlleiroig
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  7608
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Jordi Surroca
  • Lead Architects: Enric Batlle Durany, Joan Batlle Blay, Iván Sánchez Fabra
© Jordi Surroca
© Jordi Surroca

Text description provided by the architects. The project tackles an interstitial space between municipalities, at the convergence of the Collserola and Marina ranges, besides the Rec Comtal and Besós natural spaces. The project's area has historically been the rear side of both municipalities becoming a space degraded by illegal thrash dumping carried out over the years, generating the disengagement of the citizens with the area. The goal of the project is to consolidate and improve a pedestrian connection, currently inaccessible and insecure, between Vallbona and Can Sant Joan. 

© Jordi Surroca
© Jordi Surroca

The trace and slope of the existing path are regularized to solve the lack of connection between nearby neighborhoods Committing boldly for soft mobility and a new Biophilic city; healthy, cleaner, and accessible for people. The new 175-meter long passage, has gentle slopes for pedestrians in a renaturalized environment acting as a vantage point over Besós. 

Plan
Plan

The path links the pedestrian urban network with the metropolitan free-space system through one of the shortest connections between Barcelona and Montcada. By establishing a typical section and selecting a reduced material palette we are able to solve a complex project in a simple manner. The project responds to the characteristics of the site and adapts to each place maintaining vegetation and the existing gradients in the most respectful manner possible.

© Jordi Surroca
© Jordi Surroca

The esplanade next to the Primero de Mayo square is also arranged with fruit trees, creating an urban door with an insect hotel. The site is reassessed by generating a common space between both municipalities, adapting to pre-existing geological and morphological traits, increasing the involvement of citizens and local municipalities. Three main goals are set in this new and recovered pedestrian connection.

© Jordi Surroca
© Jordi Surroca
Sections
Sections
© Jordi Surroca
© Jordi Surroca

Connecting cities. Consolidation of a small path on the eastern slope of the Vallbona hill improves the connectivity of the Metropolis, bringing nature closer to citizens. In spite of the site's stark orography, an accessible path is built. When the train tracks are buried, it will be the only connection between Montcada and Barcelona along the Besós river. 

© Jordi Surroca
© Jordi Surroca

Respecting nature. The dock-style catwalk on stilts maintains the site's dynamics allowing for the crossing of fauna and keeping continuity with water along with the natural runoff. The 2-meter wide path avoids moving large quantities of earth keeping the site's orography and respecting the existing pine trees. 

© Jordi Surroca
© Jordi Surroca

Managing rainwater. In the areas closer to the urban fabric, where the orography is more favorable, the path becomes dam-like with a stone gabion wall to retain and laminate superficial runoff water favoring the sliding stability. The slope is made up of loose slate strata and illegal trash dumping.

Project location

Address:Municipality of Montcada i Reixac, Barcelona, Spain

Batlleiroig
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureInfrastructureBridgesPedestrian bridgeSpain
Cite: "Pedestrian Connection Between Barcelona and Montcada i Reixac / Batlleiroig" [Conexión peatonal entre Barcelona y Montcada i Reixac / Batlleiroig] 03 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/966114/pedestrian-connection-between-barcelona-and-montcada-i-reixac-batlleiroig> ISSN 0719-8884

