We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Landscape Architecture
  4. Chile
  5. Abovedada House / Edward Rojas Arquitectos

Abovedada House / Edward Rojas Arquitectos

Save this project
Abovedada House / Edward Rojas Arquitectos

© Antonella Torti© Antonella Torti© Antonella Torti© Antonella Torti+ 20

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Landscape Architecture, Houses
Nercon, Chile
  • Engineering:Jorge Domínguez Varas
  • City:Nercon
  • Country:Chile
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Antonella Torti
© Antonella Torti

Abovedada house is located on a high-rise terrain with good sun and extraordinary views of the landscape. It is conceived as a set of very defined modules crowned with barrel vaults; those that house different functions. 

Save this picture!
© Antonella Torti
© Antonella Torti
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Antonella Torti
© Antonella Torti

The central module is the common space (living room-kitchen) for the family and guests. The one at the north end houses the parents' bedroom and is considered a second skin to cover a winter garden. And at the south end is the module with the children's bedrooms. These volumes are interconnected by corridors - galleries and terraces that look at the landscape that draws on the horizon the Chilean Patagonia. 

Save this picture!
© Antonella Torti
© Antonella Torti

The different modules of the house are built with wood and traditional technology, being covered with recycled tiles. They were designed with floor and a half heights, which allows making use of the plenum, in order to accommodate in the space of the parents a library studio; in the children's area two guest bedrooms, and in the central area enriched by stained glass windows, a mezzanine that emphasizes the height and the vault as protagonists of the house.

Save this picture!
© Antonella Torti
© Antonella Torti

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Edward Rojas Arquitectos
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousesChile
Cite: "Abovedada House / Edward Rojas Arquitectos" [Casa abovedada / Edward Rojas Arquitectos] 03 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/966030/abovedada-house-edward-rojas-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream