We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Lodging
  4. Indonesia
  5. Stack By Step Red Zone Boarding House / Ismail Solehudin Architecture

Stack By Step Red Zone Boarding House / Ismail Solehudin Architecture

Save this project
Stack By Step Red Zone Boarding House / Ismail Solehudin Architecture

© Mario Wibowo© Mario Wibowo© Mario Wibowo© Mario Wibowo+ 38

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Lodging, Coliving
Bogor, Indonesia
  • Assistant Designer:Jamilah Uswah
  • Project Manager:Ali Yazid Bustomi
  • Site Manager:Zaini Tamrin
  • Structure Engineers:Setyadi Muztaba
  • Architects:Ismail Solehudin Architecture
  • City:Bogor
  • Country:Indonesia
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

Issue and Main idea - After we found out that the site has such a small area, located in crowded urban space and will be used for commercial building. We are doubt, is the common typology dorm by using single or double loaded concept are the best design for land effectiveness in our project?

Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

We did a study to compare the general double-loaded corridor concept with our concept and the result showed that the common concept is not more effective than what we offer.

Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

Taking over the corridor area that used to be human circulation for the unit area is our first idea. This idea makes the stair become the only one horizontal and also vertical circulation between every unit. Also, the stairs could be a social space for the residents. So, with the exact same total of units, the concept we offer giving more less floor space area than the common double-loaded concept. It proves that our concept is more effective for land effectiveness. This circulation system becomes another architecture statement than the other dormitory design typology. To make this statement stronger, we used red colour for the façade. It is because red is the most intense colour and its wavelength are 630 – 760 nm, that making red colour instantly grab people’s eyes.

Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

Massing & Passive Design Strategies - The function and location which is a multi-dwelling between residential areas become the idea for ​​the building form, we want this building imaging a cumulative stacked house. We implement this image through the stacked mass formed by the main circulation, this implementation formed a split-level space. Then, the fragmented sloping roof that follows each unit’s grid below makes the image stronger. The space under those roofs will be used as a mezzanine to expand the unit’s room in the future.

Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo
Save this picture!
Sections AA and BB
Sections AA and BB
Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

At the same time, stacked masses with fragmented roofs become another response for the tropical climate that potentially having more air circulation to the inside of the building. Another strategy is making a setback distance on every side of the mass so the mass won’t adhere to the other building around and it also formed a void. The emptiness of the pilotis mass connects to the void in the middle green space that also a staircase and green space on the back of the site. These 2 areas were placed between every unit and it became a source of air and sunlight, it maximized by the perforated footstep that air and light can be pass-through from the pilotis mass and skylight. The empty space formed by pilotis mass become some support area for the resident such as parking area, communal space, pantry and laundry area.

Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo
Save this picture!
Structure Diagram
Structure Diagram

Details & Material - The stair is the only one access to the unit, sculpturally designed by a suspended structure using steel and iron. It shows a hanging stair system structure that gives an iconic and memorable experience for the residents. Steel perforated flat on the stair’s footstep makes the light from the skylight and its shadows can move through and highlighting the combined texture between exposed brick and red metal wall and make stronger the room characteristic that continues with exterior design.

Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

This building, basically have a light structure on the highest floor that doesn’t have any loaded from above. This system uses to make them more effective structure. We use a roofing material that usually uses a steel frame for the wall on the highest floor, meanwhile, on the ground floor, we use concreates for the floor and exposed brick for the wall. Those exposed materials could minimize maintenance of the building so it doesn’t need to be repaint. Colour changes will happen naturally over time and climate for the long-term effectiveness.

Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Bogor, Kp. Parung Jambu, Bogor City, West Java, Indonesia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Ismail Solehudin Architecture
Office

Product

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingResidential ArchitectureHousingColivingIndonesia
Cite: "Stack By Step Red Zone Boarding House / Ismail Solehudin Architecture" 02 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/966003/stack-by-step-red-zone-boarding-house-ismail-solehudin-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream