Huentitán Natural Park / SPRB Arquitectos

Architects: Laura Sánchez Penichet, Carlos Rodríguez Bernal

Collaborators: Ricardo Valdivia, Lidia Nájera, Cristina García, Daniel del Toro

City: Guadalajara

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. The refurbishment of Huentitán Natural Park involved the recovery of a significant open area to the North of the Municipality of Guadalajara for community use, endowed with a valuable guamúchile forest and views of the imposing Barranca de Huentitán.

The routes and places created inside the park with their pavilions, the recovery of the remains of the cobblestones of the original trails, the stone materiality of the entire project, and the preservation of the arboreal heritage, aim to value the existing conditions of the site.

More than 500 trees have been planted, all endemic species of the canyon, to contribute to the consolidation of this urban forest.