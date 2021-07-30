We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Park
  4. Mexico
  5. Huentitán Natural Park / SPRB Arquitectos

Huentitán Natural Park / SPRB Arquitectos

Save this project
Huentitán Natural Park / SPRB Arquitectos

© César Béjar Studio© César Béjar Studio© César Béjar Studio© César Béjar Studio+ 27

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Park
Guadalajara, Mexico
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© César Béjar Studio
© César Béjar Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The refurbishment of Huentitán Natural Park involved the recovery of a significant open area to the North of the Municipality of Guadalajara for community use, endowed with a valuable guamúchile forest and views of the imposing Barranca de Huentitán.

Save this picture!
© César Béjar Studio
© César Béjar Studio
Save this picture!
Masterplan
Masterplan
Save this picture!
© César Béjar Studio
© César Béjar Studio

The routes and places created inside the park with their pavilions, the recovery of the remains of the cobblestones of the original trails, the stone materiality of the entire project, and the preservation of the arboreal heritage, aim to value the existing conditions of the site.

Save this picture!
© César Béjar Studio
© César Béjar Studio
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© César Béjar Studio
© César Béjar Studio
Save this picture!
© César Béjar Studio
© César Béjar Studio

More than 500 trees have been planted, all endemic species of the canyon, to contribute to the consolidation of this urban forest.

Save this picture!
© César Béjar Studio
© César Béjar Studio
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation
Save this picture!
© César Béjar Studio
© César Béjar Studio
Save this picture!
© César Béjar Studio
© César Béjar Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Huentitán El Alto, 44390 Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
SPRB Arquitectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureParkMexico
Cite: "Huentitán Natural Park / SPRB Arquitectos" [Parque natural Huentitán / SPRB Arquitectos] 30 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/965986/huentitan-natural-park-sprb-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream