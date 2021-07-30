World Architecture Festival 2021 Shortlist Unveiled

Save this picture! ZAV Architects, Majara Residency, Hormuz island, Iran. Image Courtesy of WAF

Some of the best architecture by today’s foremost practices is revealed as the World Architecture Festival (WAF) Awards announces its 2021 shortlist, celebrating buildings and landscapes to have been completed across the world between 2019 and 2021. The 200-strong shortlist has been selected from over 700 entries from countries ranging from China and Japan to Mexico and Ecuador.

Amongst the shortlist for the WAF Awards are: a stylized urban landscape linking Abu Dhabi’s desert to its modern city grid; Heatherwick Studio's Singapore skyscraper, Eden; China’s Culture Exhibition Centre featuring a sun and a moon pavilion, and a tourist development on a Persian Gulf island built to empower the local community.

The theme for the 2021 edition of the festival is: ‘Resetting the City: Greening, Health and Urbanism’ and the awards attracted 732 entries from 55 countries, submitted across 20 completed buildings and landscape categories; an increase of 44% in submissions from 2019’s edition of the festival.

WAF will reconvene this year in Lisbon, at the FIL exhibition center, from 1-3 December, the first time the event has been hosted in the Portuguese capital following previous editions in Amsterdam, Barcelona, Singapore and Berlin.

Other major world architects shortlisted this year include: BIG, Zaha Hadid Architects, Foster + Partners, Rafael Viñoly Architects, Grimshaw Architects and Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM). The 20 completed buildings and landscape categories range from Housing, Office, Transport, Health and School to Civic and Community, Sport, Religion, Culture, and Production Energy and Recycling, with entries representing the most beautiful to the most innovative in contemporary architecture.

The architects and designers behind each shortlisted project will compete for category prizes live at WAF in December. Presentations of the shortlisted designs will be made to more than 100 international juries in front of festival delegates. Category winners then compete against each other on the final day of the festival, to compete for the ultimate accolades of World Building of the Year, Future Project of the Year, Interior of the Year and Landscape of the Year.

2020/2021 World Architecture Festival Shortlist

Civic & Community

Atelier Ping Jiang / EID Arch, LAND Community Center, Xi'an, China. Image Courtesy of WAF

3andwich Design / He Wei Studio, Stone Nest Amphitheatre for Community Activities, Weihai, China

Stone Nest Amphitheatre for Community Activities, Weihai, China Atelier Ping Jiang / EID Arch, LAND Community Center, Xi'an, China

LAND Community Center, Xi'an, China BIAD, BFA Theme Park, Qionghai City, China

BFA Theme Park, Qionghai City, China Chris Dyson Architects, Crystal Palace Park Cafe, London, United Kingdom

Crystal Palace Park Cafe, London, United Kingdom JKMM Architects, Kirkkonummi Library, Kirkkonummi, Finland

Kirkkonummi Library, Kirkkonummi, Finland MATTERS, Winter Bathing House_Isfuglen, Brøndby, Denmark

Winter Bathing House_Isfuglen, Brøndby, Denmark Morphogenesis, The Lodsi Community Project, Rishikesh, India

The Lodsi Community Project, Rishikesh, India ORIGIN ARCHITECT, Bamboo Hill - Tianjin Wisdom Mountain Hill Plaza, Tian Jin, China

Bamboo Hill - Tianjin Wisdom Mountain Hill Plaza, Tian Jin, China QIYUE Architects, Community Center of Sandu Poetic Residence of Vanke, Zhengzhou, China

Community Center of Sandu Poetic Residence of Vanke, Zhengzhou, China Rural Urban Framework, The University of Hong Kong, Ger Innovation Hub, Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia

Ger Innovation Hub, Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia sandellsandberg arkitekter, Fisksätra Folkets Hus, Fisksätra, Sweden

Fisksätra Folkets Hus, Fisksätra, Sweden SHAU, Microlibrary Warak Kayu, Semarang, Indonesia

Microlibrary Warak Kayu, Semarang, Indonesia SHZF Architects, Lingang New City supporting public buildings, Shanghai, China

Lingang New City supporting public buildings, Shanghai, China Squire & Partners, Brixton Windmill Education & Community Centre, London, United Kingdom

Brixton Windmill Education & Community Centre, London, United Kingdom Studio Gang, FDNY Rescue Company 2, Brooklyn, United States

FDNY Rescue Company 2, Brooklyn, United States SUP Atelier/ School of Architecture, Tsinghua University, History Museum of Qifeng Village, Chizhou, China

History Museum of Qifeng Village, Chizhou, China XWG STUDIO, Operable Interactive Village Hut, Zhangjiakou, China

Culture

BIG, MUSÉE ATELIER AUDEMARS PIGUET, Le Brassus, Switzerland. Image Courtesy of WAF

AAarchitects + IIA Atelier, Red Plum Culture and Creative Park, Shenyang City, China

Red Plum Culture and Creative Park, Shenyang City, China Architectural buro A2M, ZOYA museum, Moscow Region, Russia

ZOYA museum, Moscow Region, Russia BIG, MUSÉE ATELIER AUDEMARS PIGUET, Le Brassus, Switzerland

MUSÉE ATELIER AUDEMARS PIGUET, Le Brassus, Switzerland CCDI GROUP, China Printmaking Museum, Shenzhen, China

China Printmaking Museum, Shenzhen, China China Architecture Design & Research Group, Zhaojun Museum, Yuquan District, China

Zhaojun Museum, Yuquan District, China CROX, Liyang Museum, Liyang City, Jiangsu Province, China

Liyang Museum, Liyang City, Jiangsu Province, China DC ALLIANCE · c+d Design Research Center, Ninghai Cultural Visitor Center, Ningbo, China

Ninghai Cultural Visitor Center, Ningbo, China Durbach Block Jaggers / John Wardle Architects, Phoenix Central Park, Sydney, Australia

Phoenix Central Park, Sydney, Australia Flanagan Lawrence, Laidlaw Music Centre University of St Andrews, St Andrews, United Kingdom

Laidlaw Music Centre University of St Andrews, St Andrews, United Kingdom Foster + Partners, House of Wisdom, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

House of Wisdom, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates Grimshaw, Arter, Istanbul, Turkey

Arter, Istanbul, Turkey Hopkins Architects, Buhais Geology Museum, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

Buhais Geology Museum, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates JPW, Chau Chak Wing Museum, Sydney, Australia

Chau Chak Wing Museum, Sydney, Australia Lacime Architects, Pingjiang Branch of Suzhou Library, Suzhou, China

Pingjiang Branch of Suzhou Library, Suzhou, China MUDA-Architects, Xinglong Lake Bookstore, Chengdu, China

Xinglong Lake Bookstore, Chengdu, China SHAU, Microlibrary Warak Kayu, Semarang, Indonesia

Microlibrary Warak Kayu, Semarang, Indonesia TEAM_BLDG, THE FIELD, Xiamen, China

Display

me+ architect and Tho.A atelier, The Veil, Hochiminh city, Vietnam. Image Courtesy of WAF

Atelier Architecture & Design, Indoor Equestrian Arena - Six Tunnels Farm, Gaddesden, United Kingdom

Indoor Equestrian Arena - Six Tunnels Farm, Gaddesden, United Kingdom Broissin Architects, Egaligilo, Mexico City, Mexico

Egaligilo, Mexico City, Mexico daydreamers design, Wishing Pavilion, Hong Kong, China

Wishing Pavilion, Hong Kong, China Grimshaw, Terra - The Sustainability Pavilion, Dubai Expo 2020, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Terra - The Sustainability Pavilion, Dubai Expo 2020, Dubai, United Arab Emirates Hooba Design, Aptus Factory Showroom, Karaj, Iran

Aptus Factory Showroom, Karaj, Iran Kirk, Mon Repos Turtle Centre, Bargara, Australia

Mon Repos Turtle Centre, Bargara, Australia me+ architect and Tho.A atelier, The Veil, Hochiminh city, Vietnam

The Veil, Hochiminh city, Vietnam noa* network of architecture, Ötzi Peak 3251m, Schnals, Italy

Ötzi Peak 3251m, Schnals, Italy Nordic Office of Architecture, Nanchang Waves, Nanchang City, China

Nanchang Waves, Nanchang City, China OLI Architecture PLLC, LX Pavillion, New York, United States

LX Pavillion, New York, United States ORIGIN ARCHITECT, Forest within a Forest –Liyang Yangwan Visitor Center, Li Yang, China

Forest within a Forest –Liyang Yangwan Visitor Center, Li Yang, China Powerhouse Company, Loop of Wisdom, Chengdu, China

Loop of Wisdom, Chengdu, China Qingdao Tengyuan Design Institute Co., Ltd., Chinese Culture Exhibition Center, Lanzhou, China

Chinese Culture Exhibition Center, Lanzhou, China Shanghai UA Youan Design, Nanchang VR Sci-tech City Display Center, NanChang, China

Nanchang VR Sci-tech City Display Center, NanChang, China TERROIR, Penguin Parade Visitor Centre, Phillip Island, Australia

Penguin Parade Visitor Centre, Phillip Island, Australia UNITEDLAB Associates LLC, Cloud Forests; Pavilion for Children’s Play, Hwaseong, Korea

Cloud Forests; Pavilion for Children’s Play, Hwaseong, Korea VVS DESIGN, Jianye Shihefu Exhibition Center, Puyang, China

Health

CORNELIUS VÖGE Atelier for Arkitektur, Livsrum, Cancer Care, Herlev, Denmark

Livsrum, Cancer Care, Herlev, Denmark Heatherwick Studio, Maggie's Leeds, Leeds, United Kingdom

Maggie's Leeds, Leeds, United Kingdom JKMM Architects, Hospital Nova, Central Finland, Helsinki, Finland

Hospital Nova, Central Finland, Helsinki, Finland Kaunitz Yeung Architecture, Puntukurnu AMS Healthcare Hub Newman, Newman, Australia

Puntukurnu AMS Healthcare Hub Newman, Newman, Australia LINK Arkitektur and 3XN, in collaboration with Nickl & Partner and Kristine Jensens Tegnestue, The North Wing, Rigshospitalet, Copenhagen, Denmark

The North Wing, Rigshospitalet, Copenhagen, Denmark Pilbrow & Partners, UCLH Phase 5 - ENT and Dental Hospital, London, United Kingdom

UCLH Phase 5 - ENT and Dental Hospital, London, United Kingdom Revolution, Temporary Housing Pavilion For Healthcare Workers, Estado de Mexico, Mexico

Temporary Housing Pavilion For Healthcare Workers, Estado de Mexico, Mexico Squire & Partners, The Ark, Noah's Ark Children's Hospice, London, United Kingdom

The Ark, Noah's Ark Children's Hospice, London, United Kingdom Stanton Williams, Zayed Centre for Research into Rare Disease in Children, London, United Kingdom

Zayed Centre for Research into Rare Disease in Children, London, United Kingdom Ventura + Partners, Intensive Care Unit-Pedro Hispano Hospital, Matosinhos, Portugal

Intensive Care Unit-Pedro Hispano Hospital, Matosinhos, Portugal WTA Architecture and Design Studio, Emergency Quarantine Facility, Mega Manila, Phillipines

Higher Education & Research

McCullough Mulvin Architects with Designplus Associates Services, Delhi, Thapar University Learning Laboratory, Patiala, India. Image Courtesy of WAF

3h architects, Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design (MOME) Development of Campus and Creative Innovation Knowledge Park, Budapest, Hungary

Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design (MOME) Development of Campus and Creative Innovation Knowledge Park, Budapest, Hungary 3XN, Climatorium Climate Centre, Lemvig, Denmark

Climatorium Climate Centre, Lemvig, Denmark CAPOL International&Associates Group Shenzhen Branch, Tsinghua Shenzhen International Graduate School, Shenzhen, China

Tsinghua Shenzhen International Graduate School, Shenzhen, China FaulknerBrowns Architects, Lower Mountjoy Teaching and Learning Centre, Durham, United Kingdom

Lower Mountjoy Teaching and Learning Centre, Durham, United Kingdom fjmtstudio, UTS Central, Sydney, Australia

UTS Central, Sydney, Australia Grimshaw, Monash University Woodside Building for Technology and Design, Melbourne, Australia

Monash University Woodside Building for Technology and Design, Melbourne, Australia KieranTimberlake, Anabeth and John Weil Hall, St. Louis, United States

Anabeth and John Weil Hall, St. Louis, United States KPMB/Stantec – Architects in Association, Isttaniokaksini / Science Commons, Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada

Isttaniokaksini / Science Commons, Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada McCullough Mulvin Architects with Designplus Associates Services, Delhi, Thapar University Learning Laboratory, Patiala, India

Thapar University Learning Laboratory, Patiala, India NIKKEN SEKKEI LTD & KAJIMA DESIGN, Kikkoman R&D Center, Noda, Chiba, Japan

Kikkoman R&D Center, Noda, Chiba, Japan Perkins&Will, UC Gardner Neuroscience Institute, Cincinnati, Ohio, United States

UC Gardner Neuroscience Institute, Cincinnati, Ohio, United States Rafael Viñoly Architects, The Rockefeller University The Stavros Niarchos Foundation – David Rockefeller River Campus, New York, United States

The Rockefeller University The Stavros Niarchos Foundation – David Rockefeller River Campus, New York, United States Rafael Viñoly Architects, Universidad de Buenos Aires, Facultad de Ciencias Exactas y Naturales, Pabellon II, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Universidad de Buenos Aires, Facultad de Ciencias Exactas y Naturales, Pabellon II, Buenos Aires, Argentina RTA Studio and Irving Smith Architects, Scion Innovation Hub, Te Whare Nui o Tuteata, Rotorua, New Zealand

Scion Innovation Hub, Te Whare Nui o Tuteata, Rotorua, New Zealand The Architectural Design & Research Institute of Zhejiang University Co., Ltd, Humanities & Social Sciences Building Cluster 1 in Zijingang Campus of Zhejiang University, Hangzhou, China

Humanities & Social Sciences Building Cluster 1 in Zijingang Campus of Zhejiang University, Hangzhou, China Weiss/Manfredi, Yale University Tsai Center for Innovative Thinking, New Haven, Connecticut, United States

Yale University Tsai Center for Innovative Thinking, New Haven, Connecticut, United States White Arkitekter, The Student House, Linköping, Sweden

Hotel & Leisure

MUDA-Architects, Garden Hotpot Restaurant, Chengdu, China. Image Courtesy of WAF

ARRCC, Cheetah Plains, Mpumalanga, South Africa

Cheetah Plains, Mpumalanga, South Africa Behnisch Architekten, adidas World of Sports ARENA, Herzogenaurach, Germany

adidas World of Sports ARENA, Herzogenaurach, Germany CHAT Architects, Samsen STREET Hotel, Bangkok, Thailand

Samsen STREET Hotel, Bangkok, Thailand China Institute of Building Standard Design & Research, “Lying on Cloud”——Tourist Center of Yejiping Scenic Area in Liupanshui, Liupanshui, Guizhou province, China

“Lying on Cloud”——Tourist Center of Yejiping Scenic Area in Liupanshui, Liupanshui, Guizhou province, China DAS Lab, Lost Villa Boutique Hotel in Zhongwei, Ningxia, Zhongwei, Ningxia, China

Lost Villa Boutique Hotel in Zhongwei, Ningxia, Zhongwei, Ningxia, China gad, Hylla Cloudfall Lounge, Lijiang, China

Hylla Cloudfall Lounge, Lijiang, China Guang Zhou Hui Yi Ming Cheng Architectural Design Co.,Ltd, White Deer Plain. Mountain land resort hotel, Xi'an, China

White Deer Plain. Mountain land resort hotel, Xi'an, China Guevara Ottonello Architects, Don Majestic Hotel, Punta del Este, Uruguay

Don Majestic Hotel, Punta del Este, Uruguay Klein Dytham architecture, PokoPoko Clubhouse, Tochigi Prefecture, Japan

PokoPoko Clubhouse, Tochigi Prefecture, Japan k-studio, Dexamenes, Kourouta, Peloponnese, Greece

Dexamenes, Kourouta, Peloponnese, Greece McAuliffe Stevens, Holiday Inn Express and Suites, Queenstown, New Zealand

Holiday Inn Express and Suites, Queenstown, New Zealand MUDA-Architects, Garden Hotpot Restaurant, Chengdu, China

Garden Hotpot Restaurant, Chengdu, China Powerhouse Company, The Traveller, Amsterdam, Netherlands

The Traveller, Amsterdam, Netherlands SANJAY PURI ARCHITECTS, ARIA HOTEL, Nashik, India

ARIA HOTEL, Nashik, India Studio Lotus, Raas Chhatrasagar, Rajasthan, India

Raas Chhatrasagar, Rajasthan, India ZAV Architects, Majara Residency, Hormuz island, Iran

House & Villa (Rural/Nature)

studio mk27, SAND HOUSE, Trancoso - Bahia, Brazil. Image Courtesy of WAF

A+Architecture, Monte Caliça Eco-House, Grândola, Portugal

Monte Caliça Eco-House, Grândola, Portugal ACME, Bumpers Oast, Kent, United Kingdom

Bumpers Oast, Kent, United Kingdom Alison Brooks Architects, Windward House, London, United Kingdom

Windward House, London, United Kingdom Crosson Architects, Light Mine, Kuaotunu, New Zealand

Light Mine, Kuaotunu, New Zealand Crosson Architects, Shapeshifter House, Omaha Beach, New Zealand

Shapeshifter House, Omaha Beach, New Zealand doT & associates, House ½, Taoyuan City, Taiwan

House ½, Taoyuan City, Taiwan fmd architects, Coopworth, Bruny Island, Australia

Coopworth, Bruny Island, Australia George Gregory in collaboration with Nat Cheshire, Cheshire Architects, Waiheke House, Auckland City, New Zealand

Waiheke House, Auckland City, New Zealand kropka studio / klub architekci, house in the mountains, Bielsko Biała, Poland

house in the mountains, Bielsko Biała, Poland k-studio, Villa Mandra, Mykonos, Greece

Villa Mandra, Mykonos, Greece odd+, A House in the Andes, Puembo, Ecuador

A House in the Andes, Puembo, Ecuador PARTISANS, Fold House, Toronto, Canada

Fold House, Toronto, Canada research and enquiry into design, A home in the clouds, Khopoli, India

A home in the clouds, Khopoli, India RTA Studio, Buckleton's Boat Shed, Auckland, New Zealand

Buckleton's Boat Shed, Auckland, New Zealand Studio Lotus, Villa in the Woods, Uttarakhand, India

Villa in the Woods, Uttarakhand, India studio mk27, SAND HOUSE, Trancoso - Bahia, Brazil

House & Villa (Urban/Suburban)

MIA Design Studio, Sky House, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Image © Trieu Chien

AtelierJun, Boulder House, Seoul, Korea

Boulder House, Seoul, Korea baan puripuri, baan puripuri : High Garden, Bangkok, Thailand

baan puripuri : High Garden, Bangkok, Thailand Durbach Block Jaggers, House Taurus, Sydney, Australia

House Taurus, Sydney, Australia FMZD (Farshad Mehdizadeh) + MARZ, Sabzevar Arc House, Sabzevar, Iran

Sabzevar Arc House, Sabzevar, Iran John Wardle Architects, Kew Residence, Kew, Victoria, Australia

Kew Residence, Kew, Victoria, Australia Kavellaris Urban Design, JARtB House, Melbourne, Australia

JARtB House, Melbourne, Australia Koffi & Diabaté, TERE PAVILION, Assinie-Mafia, Ivory Coast

TERE PAVILION, Assinie-Mafia, Ivory Coast MIA Design Studio, Sky House, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Sky House, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam NIC BRUNSDON, North Perth House, Perth, Australia

North Perth House, Perth, Australia PONE Architecture, The Home for Martial Arts, Foshan, China

The Home for Martial Arts, Foshan, China RT+Q Architects, Spice Terraces, Singapore

Spice Terraces, Singapore studioMIlou singapore, Nassim House, Singapore

Nassim House, Singapore Sturgess Architecture (_SA), Montreal House, Calgary, Canada

Montreal House, Calgary, Canada Tho.A atelier, round house, Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam

Housing

Zaha Hadid Architects, One Thousand Museum, Miami, United States. Image © Hufton+Crow

ARCHETONIC, AMANI, Puebla, Mexico

AMANI, Puebla, Mexico baan puripuri, baanpuripuri : Courtyard Residence, Bangkok, Thailand

baanpuripuri : Courtyard Residence, Bangkok, Thailand Bates Smart, Collins House, Melbourne, Australia

Collins House, Melbourne, Australia CPDA ARQUITECTOS, CASA JARDIN ESCANDON, Mexico City, Mexico

CASA JARDIN ESCANDON, Mexico City, Mexico gad, J.Lalli Valley Villa, Deqing, China

J.Lalli Valley Villa, Deqing, China Heatherwick Studio, EDEN, Singapore

EDEN, Singapore John Wardle Architects, Holme Apartments, Melbourne, Australia

Holme Apartments, Melbourne, Australia RT+Q Architects, House of Spice, Singapore

House of Spice, Singapore RT+Q Architects, House with Two Faces, Singapore

House with Two Faces, Singapore RYUICHI SASAKI/SASAKI ARCHITECTURE with HIDETAKA GONAI/ESCENARIO CO.,LTD., ESCENARIO TODOROKI, Tokyo, Japan

ESCENARIO TODOROKI, Tokyo, Japan Shibanee & Kamal Architects, Van Gogh's Garden, Bengaluru, India

Van Gogh's Garden, Bengaluru, India Studio Gang, MIRA, San Francisco, United States

MIRA, San Francisco, United States Studio Toggle, Ternion Villas, Kuwait

Ternion Villas, Kuwait UNITEDLAB Associates LLC, Hadohilljo Townhouse, Jeju-do, Korea

Hadohilljo Townhouse, Jeju-do, Korea Ventura + Partners, Essenza, Porto, Portugal

Essenza, Porto, Portugal Woods Bagot, The Amberly, New York, United States

The Amberly, New York, United States Zaha Hadid Architects, One Thousand Museum, Miami, United States

Mixed Use

Safdie Architects, Raffles City Chongqing, Chongqing, China. Image Courtesy of WAF

ACXT-IDOM, Beronia Winery in Ollauri, Ollauri, Spain

Beronia Winery in Ollauri, Ollauri, Spain Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, The Post Building, London, United Kingdom

The Post Building, London, United Kingdom Architectus + CHROFI + JMD Design, Harbord Diggers Club, Freshwater, NSW, Australia

Harbord Diggers Club, Freshwater, NSW, Australia ingenhoven architects, Kö-Bogen II, Düsseldorf, Germany

Kö-Bogen II, Düsseldorf, Germany Kika Braz Architects and Urban Planners (In collaboration with Goshen Architects), The Block, Beer-Sheva, Israel

The Block, Beer-Sheva, Israel Original Design Studio/TJAD, Green Hill, Shanghai, China

Green Hill, Shanghai, China Ronald Lu & Partners & KPF (Design Architect), VICTORIA DOCKSIDE, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong, China

VICTORIA DOCKSIDE, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong, China RPBW (Renzo Piano Building Workshop) & GOA (Group of Architects), OōEli, Hangzhou, China

OōEli, Hangzhou, China RSAA/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang, The Cropland-loop Resort, Chengdu, China

The Cropland-loop Resort, Chengdu, China RYUICHI SASAKI/SASAKI ARCHITECTURE + RIEKO OKUMURA/YTRO DESIGN INSTITUTE with HIDETAKA GONAI/ESCENARIO CO.,LTD., ESCENARIO SHIROKANE, Tokyo, Japan

ESCENARIO SHIROKANE, Tokyo, Japan RYUICHI SASAKI/SASAKI ARCHITECTURE with MANABU KOKUBU/U-PLAN, SHIKISM, Shiki, Saitama, Japan

SHIKISM, Shiki, Saitama, Japan RYUICHI SASAKI/SASAKI ARCHITECTURE with TAKAYUKI YAGI, IDEAREVE IKEGAMI, Tokyo, Japan

IDEAREVE IKEGAMI, Tokyo, Japan Safdie Architects, Raffles City Chongqing, Chongqing, China

Raffles City Chongqing, Chongqing, China TAKENAKA CORPORATION, Shibuya PARCO HULIC building, Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan

Shibuya PARCO HULIC building, Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan WOHA Architects Pte. Ltd., Sky Green, Taichung City, Taiwan

Sky Green, Taichung City, Taiwan Woods Bagot + SHoP Architects, Collins Arch, Melbourne, Australia

New & Old

TEAM_BLDG, THE VILLAGE, Guangzhou, China. Image Courtesy of WAF

AND Studio, Yangtze River – 8342 Cultural District, Shanghai, China

Yangtze River – 8342 Cultural District, Shanghai, China Architectural Design & Research Institute of Tsinghua University, Wanzai Ancient City, Yichun, China

Wanzai Ancient City, Yichun, China Atelier tao+c, Capsule hostel and bookstore in village qinglongwu, Hangzhou, China

Capsule hostel and bookstore in village qinglongwu, Hangzhou, China BATLLE I ROIG ARQUITECTURA, Doctors Without Borders Corporate Headquarters, Barcelona, Spain

Doctors Without Borders Corporate Headquarters, Barcelona, Spain CCTN Design, Shougang No. 3 Blast-Furnace Museum, Beijing, China

Shougang No. 3 Blast-Furnace Museum, Beijing, China Fentress Architects, Miami Beach Convention Center Renovation and Expansion, Miami Beach, Florida, United States

Miami Beach Convention Center Renovation and Expansion, Miami Beach, Florida, United States Foster + Partners, Apple Carnegie Library, Washington DC, United States

Apple Carnegie Library, Washington DC, United States Grimshaw, Bath Schools of Art and Design, Bath, United Kingdom

Bath Schools of Art and Design, Bath, United Kingdom Kokaistudios, Baoshan WTE Exhibition Center, Shanghai, China

Baoshan WTE Exhibition Center, Shanghai, China Lacime ACT Studio, Sunac 1890 - Hanyang Iron Works Renovation, Wuhan, China

Sunac 1890 - Hanyang Iron Works Renovation, Wuhan, China line+ & gad, Tai’an Dongximen Village Renewal Project, Tai'an, China

Tai’an Dongximen Village Renewal Project, Tai'an, China Mei architects and planners, Fenix I, Rotterdam, Netherlands

Fenix I, Rotterdam, Netherlands PRAKSIS, The Malt Factory, Ebeltoft, Denmark

The Malt Factory, Ebeltoft, Denmark Roarc Renew, TaoCang Art Center, Jiaxing, China

TaoCang Art Center, Jiaxing, China RSAA/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang, Sense Café Beijing, Beijing, China

Sense Café Beijing, Beijing, China SAN GU DESIGN, Cheng Dong, Xi'an, China

Cheng Dong, Xi'an, China Shanghai JUND Architects Co., Ltd., Fuzhou Ronshine Cangxia Parcel, Fuzhou, China

Fuzhou Ronshine Cangxia Parcel, Fuzhou, China Shanghai Urban Architectural Design Co.,Ltd, The Flavor of Time, JiangXi NanChang, China

The Flavor of Time, JiangXi NanChang, China Studio Gang, Beloit College Powerhouse, Chicago, United States

Beloit College Powerhouse, Chicago, United States TEAM_BLDG, THE VILLAGE, Guangzhou, China

THE VILLAGE, Guangzhou, China Tzannes, 2 Ridge Street, Sydney, Australia

Office

3XN, cube berlin, Berlin, Germany . Image © Adam Mørk

3XN, cube berlin, Berlin, Germany

cube berlin, Berlin, Germany ARCHETONIC, VITR, Mexico City, Mexico

VITR, Mexico City, Mexico CCDI GROUP, Baidu Headquarter Office Building, Shenzhen, China

Baidu Headquarter Office Building, Shenzhen, China CGREA architects in collaboration with MVSA architects, Fokkema and partners architects, European medicines agency EMA office Amsterdam, Amsterdam, Netherlands

European medicines agency EMA office Amsterdam, Amsterdam, Netherlands Ferrier Marchetti Studio, Grand Central Saint-Lazare, Paris, France

Grand Central Saint-Lazare, Paris, France Fieldwork, 9 Cremorne St, Melbourne, Australia

9 Cremorne St, Melbourne, Australia Foster + Partners, Hankook Technoplex, Pangyo, Korea

Hankook Technoplex, Pangyo, Korea Grimshaw, Olderfleet, Melbourne, Australia

Olderfleet, Melbourne, Australia Henning Larsen Architects, The Biotope, Lille, France

The Biotope, Lille, France Hooba Design, Kohan Ceram Central Office, Tehran, Iran

Kohan Ceram Central Office, Tehran, Iran iDEA, Vanke Cloud Design Commune, Guangzhou, China

Vanke Cloud Design Commune, Guangzhou, China Montalba Architects, Inc., Headspace SM Campus, Santa Monica, United States

Headspace SM Campus, Santa Monica, United States RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture), Micro Tropicality / RAD+ar HQ, Jakarta, Indonesia

Micro Tropicality / RAD+ar HQ, Jakarta, Indonesia SANJAY PURI ARCHITECTS, AKSHAYA 27, Mumbai, India

AKSHAYA 27, Mumbai, India Tzannes, Daramu House, Sydney, Australia

Daramu House, Sydney, Australia UAO Design, UAO Power office, Wuhan, China

UAO Power office, Wuhan, China Zaha Hadid Architects, Leeza SOHO, Beijing, China

Production, Energy & Recycling

BIG, COPENHILL / AMAGER BAKKE, Copenhagen, Denmark. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

BIG, COPENHILL / AMAGER BAKKE, Copenhagen, Denmark

COPENHILL / AMAGER BAKKE, Copenhagen, Denmark Chu Chih-Kang Space Design, Jolab, Kaohsiung, Taiwan

Jolab, Kaohsiung, Taiwan Davood Boroojeni Office, Shamim Polymer Factory, Karaj, Iran

Shamim Polymer Factory, Karaj, Iran Langjiu Group, DCA, The Erlang Liquor Storehouse of Langjiu Estate, Luzhou, China

The Erlang Liquor Storehouse of Langjiu Estate, Luzhou, China line+ & gad, Zhejiang Perfect Production Factory (Phase1) Integrated Renovation, Haining, China

Zhejiang Perfect Production Factory (Phase1) Integrated Renovation, Haining, China Obayashi Corporation, RIKEN KEIKI CO.,LTD. INNOVATION CENTER+PRODUCTION CENTER, Kasukabe, Saitama, Japan

RIKEN KEIKI CO.,LTD. INNOVATION CENTER+PRODUCTION CENTER, Kasukabe, Saitama, Japan Riparia, CUITLAHUAC WETLAND, Iztapalapa, Mexico City, Mexico

CUITLAHUAC WETLAND, Iztapalapa, Mexico City, Mexico Severin Proekt, Winery Cote Rocheuse, Anapa, Krasnodar, Russia

Winery Cote Rocheuse, Anapa, Krasnodar, Russia Virkkunen & Co. Architects Ltd., Imatra Electricity Substation, Imatra, Finland

Imatra Electricity Substation, Imatra, Finland WZWX Architecture Group, T-HAM PABP Factory, Pingtung, Taiwan

Religion

Tezuka Architects(Takaharu + Yui Tezuka, Keiji Yabe), Ohno Japan(Hirofumi Ohno), Niijima Chapel, Gunma, Japan. Image Courtesy of WAF

Alero Design Studio, Memory Hall, Baliwag, Bulacan, Philippines

Memory Hall, Baliwag, Bulacan, Philippines Angelo Candalepas and Associates, Punchbowl Mosque, Sydney, Australia

Punchbowl Mosque, Sydney, Australia Dar Arafa Architecture, Basuna Mosque, Suhaj, Egypt

Basuna Mosque, Suhaj, Egypt MIA Design Studio, Sky House Altar, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Sky House Altar, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture), Bioclimatic Community Mosque of Pamulang, Tanggerang, Indonesia

Bioclimatic Community Mosque of Pamulang, Tanggerang, Indonesia RT+Q Architects, A 'Home' in Choa Chu Kang, Singapore

A 'Home' in Choa Chu Kang, Singapore Shanghai United Design Group Co.,Ltd., Dysis Church of Poly Shallow Sea, Sanya, China

Dysis Church of Poly Shallow Sea, Sanya, China Tezuka Architects(Takaharu + Yui Tezuka, Keiji Yabe), Ohno Japan(Hirofumi Ohno), Niijima Chapel, Gunma, Japan

Niijima Chapel, Gunma, Japan The Architectural Design & Research Institute of Zhejiang University Co., Ltd, Jiyu Square, Shaoxing, China

Jiyu Square, Shaoxing, China ZAV Architects, Baba Beski's Garden, Tangrah, Iran

School

Liljewall, MAF Arkitektkontor, Kunskapshuset (House of Knowledge), Gällivare, Sweden. Image © Anders Bobert

Buensalido Architects, Interweave Building, Quezon City, Philippines

Interweave Building, Quezon City, Philippines BVN, Ravenswood Senior Learning Centre, Sydney, Australia

Ravenswood Senior Learning Centre, Sydney, Australia Capinha Lopes Consulting, United Lisbon International School, Lisbon, Portugal

United Lisbon International School, Lisbon, Portugal Cox Architecture and ThomsonAdsett, Fortitude Valley State Secondary College, Brisbane, Australia

Fortitude Valley State Secondary College, Brisbane, Australia GOA(Group of Architects), Dongguan Kindergarten, Hangzhou, China

Dongguan Kindergarten, Hangzhou, China GROUNDWORK Architects & Associates Limited, The Wallflower Music Hall - Alliance Primary School Extension, Hong Kong, China

The Wallflower Music Hall - Alliance Primary School Extension, Hong Kong, China Liljewall, MAF Arkitektkontor, Kunskapshuset (House of Knowledge), Gällivare, Sweden

Kunskapshuset (House of Knowledge), Gällivare, Sweden Marlon Blackwell Architects, Thaden School Reels Building, Bentonville, United States

Thaden School Reels Building, Bentonville, United States Marlon Blackwell Architects, Thaden School Bike Barn, Bentonville, United States

Thaden School Bike Barn, Bentonville, United States Nordic Office of Architecture, Savannen Nursery, Frogn municipality, Norway

Savannen Nursery, Frogn municipality, Norway Parviainen Arkkitehdit, Tikkurila Day Care, Vantaa, Finland

Tikkurila Day Care, Vantaa, Finland Scott Brownrigg, St George’s College Activity Centre, Weybridge, United Kingdom

St George’s College Activity Centre, Weybridge, United Kingdom Tovatt Architects and Planners, Kölängen Preschool, Knivsta, Sweden

Kölängen Preschool, Knivsta, Sweden waa, Eagle Studio, Hangzhou, China

Eagle Studio, Hangzhou, China Woods Bagot, St. Mary's Calne School Library, Wiltshire, United Kingdom

St. Mary's Calne School Library, Wiltshire, United Kingdom Yunchao Xu/Atelier Apeiron/SZAD, A New Flowing Campus Growing from The Old Chessboard, Shenzhen, China

A New Flowing Campus Growing from The Old Chessboard, Shenzhen, China Yunchao Xu/Atelier Apeiron/SZAD, Kindergarten of Museum Forest, Shenzhen, China

Shopping

OMA, KUBE, Hong Kong, China. Image Courtesy of WAF

ARK Associates, The Iceberg, Hong Kong, China

The Iceberg, Hong Kong, China Buckley Gray Yeoman, Fred Perry New York City & Stockholm, London, United Kingdom

Fred Perry New York City & Stockholm, London, United Kingdom Clou Architects, Play Stack - Vanke Life Plaza Shenyang, Shenyang, China

Play Stack - Vanke Life Plaza Shenyang, Shenyang, China Fabeck Architectes, Shopping Center Cloche d'Or, Cloche d'Or, Luxembourg

Shopping Center Cloche d'Or, Cloche d'Or, Luxembourg JZFZ Architectural design Co.,Ltd, TIANHUI•VANKE CITY PLAZA, Chengdu, China

TIANHUI•VANKE CITY PLAZA, Chengdu, China Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates | ELENA GALLI GIALLINI LTD, Grand Gateway 66 Rejuvenation, Shanghai, China

Grand Gateway 66 Rejuvenation, Shanghai, China LAAB Architects, Harbour Kiosk, Hong Kong, China

Harbour Kiosk, Hong Kong, China LWK + PARTNERS, Zijing Paradise Walk, Hangzhou, China

Zijing Paradise Walk, Hangzhou, China OMA, KUBE, Hong Kong, China

KUBE, Hong Kong, China Shanghai Urban Architectural Design Co.,Ltd, New Alley·Old Story, JiangXi NanChang, China

Sport

Zaha Hadid Architects, Al Janoub Stadium, Qatar, United Arab Emirates. Image Courtesy of WAF

BUDJI+ROYAL Architecture+Design, New Clark City ATHLETICS STADIUM, New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac, Philippines

New Clark City ATHLETICS STADIUM, New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac, Philippines Cox Architecture, Ken Rosewall Arena Redevelopment, Sydney, Australia

Ken Rosewall Arena Redevelopment, Sydney, Australia Cox Architecture, Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia NIKKEN SEKKEI LTD + Shimizu Corporation, ARIAKE GYMNASTICS CENTRE, Ariake, Koto-ku, Tokyo, Japan

ARIAKE GYMNASTICS CENTRE, Ariake, Koto-ku, Tokyo, Japan Populous, Carolina Panthers Training Facility, Rock Hill, South Carolina, United States

Carolina Panthers Training Facility, Rock Hill, South Carolina, United States White Arkitekter, Bølgen Bath and Leisure Centre, Frogn municipality, Norway

Bølgen Bath and Leisure Centre, Frogn municipality, Norway Zaha Hadid Architects, Al Janoub Stadium, Qatar, United Arab Emirates

Transport

FCHA, Floating Archipelago-LONGGANG FOOTBRIGDE NO 2, Shenzhen, China. Image Courtesy of WAF

&Rundquist, Folke Bernadotte Bridge, Stockholm, Sweden

Folke Bernadotte Bridge, Stockholm, Sweden ACXT-IDOM, Park & Ride Parking facility Nantes, Bouguenais, France

Park & Ride Parking facility Nantes, Bouguenais, France Arup, Cityringen, Copenhagen, Denmark

Cityringen, Copenhagen, Denmark CCDI GROUP (Shenzhen), Qingdao Cruise Terminal, Qingdao, China

Qingdao Cruise Terminal, Qingdao, China CHINA AVIATION PLANNING AND DESIGN INSTITUTE(GROUP) CO., LTD., BUSINESS JET AND PRESIDENTIAL TERMINAL TRANSFORMATION IN KUNMING CHANGSHUI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, CHINA, Kunming, China

BUSINESS JET AND PRESIDENTIAL TERMINAL TRANSFORMATION IN KUNMING CHANGSHUI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, CHINA, Kunming, China China Institute of Building Standard Design & Research, Shijiazhuang Railway Station, Shijiazhuang, China

Shijiazhuang Railway Station, Shijiazhuang, China FCHA, Floating Archipelago-LONGGANG FOOTBRIGDE NO 2, Shenzhen, China

Floating Archipelago-LONGGANG FOOTBRIGDE NO 2, Shenzhen, China Grimshaw & Aspect Studios in collaboration with the City of Sydney on behalf of Transport for NSW supported by Randwick Council, Sydney CBD and South East Light Rail, Sydney, Australia

Sydney CBD and South East Light Rail, Sydney, Australia MORE Architecture & CoCo architecture, Parking Grand Parc, Bordeaux, France

Parking Grand Parc, Bordeaux, France Sichuan Provincial Architectural Design and Research Institute, Wuchazi Bridge, Chengdu, China

Wuchazi Bridge, Chengdu, China Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, Moynihan Train Hall, New York, United States

Moynihan Train Hall, New York, United States Zaha Hadid Architects, Beijing Daxing International Airport, Beijing, China

Landscape - Nature Context

Turenscape, Deep Form of Designed Nature: Sanya Mangrove Park, Sanya City, China. Image Courtesy of WAF

ANTAO, Liangzhu 20th Anniversary Renewal Plan, Hangzhou, China

Liangzhu 20th Anniversary Renewal Plan, Hangzhou, China BATLLE I ROIG ARQUITECTURA, Pedestrian connection between Barcelona and Montcada, Barcelona, Spain

Pedestrian connection between Barcelona and Montcada, Barcelona, Spain BATLLE I ROIG ARQUITECTURA, Path of the Forest, Roques Blanques Park Cemetery, El Papiol, Barcelona, Spain

Path of the Forest, Roques Blanques Park Cemetery, El Papiol, Barcelona, Spain Beijing Forestry University / Atelier DYJG, Quarry Gardens in Nanning Garden Expo Park, Nanning, China

Quarry Gardens in Nanning Garden Expo Park, Nanning, China Change Studio, Valley Forest－Waterfront Park of Chongqing Cultural Tourism Town, Chongqing, China

Valley Forest－Waterfront Park of Chongqing Cultural Tourism Town, Chongqing, China DDON Planning & Design Inc., Lakeshore Forest Park of Hefei City, Hefei, China

Lakeshore Forest Park of Hefei City, Hefei, China ECOLAND Planning and Design Corp. / Sichuan Provincial Architectural Design and Research Institute CO.,LTD., From a Concrete Riverbank to a Vibrant Riverfront Park——Suining South Riverfront Park, Sichuan Suining, China

From a Concrete Riverbank to a Vibrant Riverfront Park——Suining South Riverfront Park, Sichuan Suining, China ENOTA d.o.o., Koper Central Park, Koper, Slovenia

Koper Central Park, Koper, Slovenia LOLA Landscape Architects; Land+Civilization Compositions; TALLER Architects, Guangming Forest Sports Park, Shenzhen, China

Guangming Forest Sports Park, Shenzhen, China Prismatica Arquitectura, Urbanizacion Costa Susana - La más Austral del mundo, Ushuaia, Argentina

Urbanizacion Costa Susana - La más Austral del mundo, Ushuaia, Argentina Shenzhen L&A Design Holding Limited, Hongshan Lake Civil Park, Anshun, Guizhou Province, China

Hongshan Lake Civil Park, Anshun, Guizhou Province, China Shenzhen L&A Design Holding Limited, Wuhan OCT Wetland Park, Wuhan, China

Wuhan OCT Wetland Park, Wuhan, China Sichuan Provincial Architectural Design and Research Institute, Qinglong Lake Park, Chengdu, China

Qinglong Lake Park, Chengdu, China Turenscape, Deep Form of Designed Nature: Sanya Mangrove Park, Sanya City, China

Landscape - Urban Context

CEBRA Abu Dhabi, Al Hosn Masterplan, DCT Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Image Courtesy of WAF