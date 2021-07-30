We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Two Bay House / MISA ARCHITECTS

Two Bay House / MISA ARCHITECTS

Save this project
Two Bay House / MISA ARCHITECTS

© Inclined Studio© Inclined Studio© Inclined Studio© Inclined Studio+ 48

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Chekhla, India
  • Architects: MISA ARCHITECTS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  180000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Inclined Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Daikin, Saint-Gobain, Asian Paints, Caesar, Indian Natural Stone, Jaguar, TURAKHIA VENEER, cera
  • Lead Architects: Kranti Desai, Anand Jasani, Vipul Jiyani, Tarun Patel
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Inclined Studio
© Inclined Studio

In-Betweenness of the Built and the Unbuilt.  

“Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and right-doing, there is a field. I'll meet you there.” Rumi.

Where is this field of ours? How do you envisage this field? How do you create an “in-between” space? The Indian mythological story about Hiranyakashipu talks about this in-between concept in a metaphorical way. The story is about a demon who could not be killed via a complete or absolute form (man/beast, devil/god, day/night, indoors / outdoors, earth/sky and so on). This context creates a fundamental question in one’s head – if not absolute, is there something that lies ‘in-between’, something which imbibes a bit of both – and more importantly, something that can be considered a form in itself?

Save this picture!
© Inclined Studio
© Inclined Studio
Save this picture!
Ground Floor
Ground Floor
Save this picture!
© Inclined Studio
© Inclined Studio
Save this picture!
© Inclined Studio
© Inclined Studio

The Two Bay House is the manifestation of this very concept. Neither inside, nor outside, neither solid, nor void, neither public nor private, neither complete nor incomplete – rather a threshold between these. The in-between space is the central element of this house – and the entire planning revolves - around this. To empower this element, the corridor is given an identity – a larger-than-life scale. As you enter the corridor, you notice the double-height space that defines the language and aesthetic of this place. The corridor is intentionally bound in a certain geometry that lets you access the two bays on either side – but still maintains its own character.

Save this picture!
© Inclined Studio
© Inclined Studio
Save this picture!
Section BB
Section BB
Save this picture!
© Inclined Studio
© Inclined Studio
Save this picture!
Section EE
Section EE
Save this picture!
© Inclined Studio
© Inclined Studio

The three punctures on the roof create the play of light and shadow – the entry point is actually a calculated placement to create a natural spotlight as one enters through the monumental threshold. The water channels on either side along the corridor are replenished by rains, during monsoons – again an intentional in-betweenness of the natural and the built. These water channels are the buffers between the corridor and the other spaces – living, dining, and kitchen in the left bay; and rooms and swimming pool in the right bay. The access to these bays is like a bridge over these water channels. During festivities, the user personalizes this space by placing oil lamps and flowers on the water surface. This space – the corridor – is the building’s soul.

Save this picture!
© Inclined Studio
© Inclined Studio

As we move along the place, the journey unfolds. There are courtyards that open up, the bedrooms lead to the attached garden (backyard), and the living/dining/kitchen come across as a single continuous space with supporting elements that make it efficient yet completely consolidated and accessible. The large openings of the living act like a large screen, leading to the amphitheater. This extended plinth-level terrace is again the transition between the public and the private spaces – literally setting a stage for the expansive green lawns and the unbuilt thereon.

Save this picture!
© Inclined Studio
© Inclined Studio
Save this picture!
Elevation A
Elevation A

The landscape along the driveway is a natural barrier, and thus, keeps this enormous green space a mystery till one reaches the vantage point. By design, the built footprint is only about 5% of the entire land parcel. This house is the field we were looking for.

Save this picture!
© Inclined Studio
© Inclined Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
MISA ARCHITECTS
Office

Products

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "Two Bay House / MISA ARCHITECTS" 30 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/965940/two-bay-house-misa-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream