Felix Café / Oficina Bravo

Felix Café / Oficina Bravo

© Carlos Molina

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Coffee Shop
Providencia, Chile
  • Architects: Oficina Bravo
  Area:  56
  Year:  2021
  Photographs:  Carlos Molina
  • Lead Architect: Sebastián Bravo
© Carlos Molina
Text description provided by the architects. FELIX is a small specialty coffee shop in Providencia, Santiago. The shop is located in a staggered space that for the last 30 years had been used as a laundromat.

© Carlos Molina
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Carlos Molina
After emptying the space —exposing both levels of the shop— we projected a single piece of furniture, a semi-transparent metal shelf to organize the space. This shelf serves both as storage space, a visual separator between the public area and the kitchen, as well as the coffee bar. The counter, also in blue metal, has a detachable section that is designed to fit perfectly in the access door, enabling it to operate as a window shop when needed.

© Carlos Molina
Axo
Axo
© Carlos Molina
© Carlos Molina
The consistent use of a limited number of materials including thin metal profiles painted in a striking cobalt blue, armored glass, and a custom-designed tile helps generate a simple yet memorable visual language.

© Carlos Molina
Project gallery

Project location

Providencia, Región Metropolitana, Chile

About this office
Oficina Bravo
Office

