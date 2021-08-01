We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. China
  5. Light-Wood Waterside Pavilion / Han Xiaofeng Design Studio, SEU-ARCH

Light-Wood Waterside Pavilion / Han Xiaofeng Design Studio, SEU-ARCH

Light-Wood Waterside Pavilion / Han Xiaofeng Design Studio, SEU-ARCH

© Liangqi Zhao

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Installations & Structures
Zhenjiang, China
  • Design Team:Han Zhang, Chen Yang, Fanyi Jin, Ziqiu Ren, Che Li, Jing Chen, Xiaoxiao Hou, Kuoxin Ji, Wei Shen, Xi Liang, Yuqing Ma, Shangfang Du, Xin Huang, Changchang Xia, Junxian Wu, Weilun Zhang, Xinyuan Dang, Liang Wang, Runqi Qin, Xi Xi
  • Engineering:Lixin Fang
  • Consultant:Maoshan Scenic Area Administration Committee
  • Collaborators:Prof. Frank Lam, Faculty of Forestry Science, UBC/ Canada Wood
  • Client:Canada Wood/ Maoshan Scenic Area Administration Committee, Zhenjiang
  • City:Zhenjiang
  • Country:China
east side. Image © Liangqi Zhao
© Liangqi Zhao
Text description provided by the architects. Locate in Maoshan Scenic Area, Zhenjiang, Chenzhuang is a small village that has about thirty families. It is surrounded by green mountains, and there is a beautiful pool at the entrance of the village. Following the “Beautiful Countryside Construction” in Jiangsu province, our studio was invited to design a landscape infrastructure that can provide more activity for the villagers. After careful consideration, we decided to design a Light-wood waterside Pavilion that locates between the pool and the forestry.

aerial view. Image © Liangqi Zhao
south side. Image © Liangqi Zhao
The pavilion locates on the north side of the pool. We preserved two trees in the site, and the trunks penetrate through the roof of the pavilion. The natural trees and the manmade pavilion lives in harmony. The building space type is “Xuan” which is open on the south side, a little bit closed on the north side.

southwest view. Image © Liangqi Zhao
section
interior. Image © Liangqi Zhao
This “Xuan” type of space is good at having a very clear view direction. So the main view is face to the southern open quiet pool and far beautiful mountains. This kind of space also decided the “L” shape of the main structure of the pavilion. The “V” shape of a column on the south side holds the big cantilever roof. So the pavilion achieved an interesting vision that the south is light and the north is heavy.

interior. Image © Liangqi Zhao
structure analysis
view from the pavilion. Image © Liangqi Zhao
We had an innovative design about the “L” shape of the main structural unit. We designed a truss system constructed with 2cm thick light wood, which can be uplifted by two girls. In our opinion, such kind light materials are low-carbon, easy transport, can be prefabricated for the new construction in countryside. This will save lots of construction costs and time. The pavilion is assembled by 16 main “L” shape main structure units and the lateral wood panels.

interior. Image © Liangqi Zhao
interior. Image © Liangqi Zhao
interior. Image © Liangqi Zhao
The lateral wood panels are both structural elements and usable for human activities. The different height sticks were designed to be desks, furniture, bookshelf, rainproof cornice, etc. The roof tile is semi-transparent material which can resist the wind and rain, at the same time also can receive the changing light and shadow cast by nature in four seasons. The light structure and roof made the pavilion looks extreme light and transparent which made it live in harmony with the water, mountain, and the village.

northeast view. Image © Liangqi Zhao
north side view. Image © Liangqi Zhao
Project location

Address:Chenzhuang, Maoshan Scenic Area, Jurong, Zhenjiang, Jiangsu, China

Han Xiaofeng Design Studio, SEU-ARCH
