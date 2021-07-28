We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Events
  3. Online Architectural Drawing Workshop with Narinder Sagoo and Jason Parker

Online Architectural Drawing Workshop with Narinder Sagoo and Jason Parker

Save this article
Online Architectural Drawing Workshop with Narinder Sagoo and Jason Parker

Next August 9th at 17:00 BST (12:00 EST) ArchDaily and The Architecture Drawing Prize will be hosting a free-to-attend, live drawing workshop on Zoom with Narinder Sagoo, Art Director at Foster + Partners heading up the practice’s Design Communications team and Jason Parker, Director at Make Architects who initiated The Architecture Drawing Prize to give an international platform to the topic.

At the live workshop Narinder and Jason will share how they use drawing to “warm up” when designing, explore and share ideas and develop architectural concepts. As part of a discussion chaired by the World Architecture Festival’s Programme Director, Paul Finch, they will engage with the audience on how they have tackled particular aspects relating to presentation and how they see the future of visual communication.

Save this picture!
Narinder Sagoo
Narinder Sagoo
Save this picture!
Jason Parker
Jason Parker

The workshop is a great opportunity for those passionate about drawing to ask anything from technique to thinking on how to incorporate, for example, freehand drawing as part of a visual narrative. Questions and comments are welcomed from both expert draughts(wo)men and beginners.

Click here to register now for FREE

#Tags

Events

This event was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit an event, please use our "Submit a Event" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

Cite: "Online Architectural Drawing Workshop with Narinder Sagoo and Jason Parker" 28 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/965904/online-architectural-drawing-workshop-with-narinder-sagoo-and-jason-parker> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream