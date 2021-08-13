Japan's Art Islands: The Works of Sou Fujimoto, Ryue Nishizawa, and Kazuyo Sejima

Save this picture! Teshima Art Museum / Ryue Nishizawa. Image © Haruo Mikami

Naoshima, Teshima, and Inujima are the three main islands of an archipelago in Japan's Seto Inland Sea. What sets them apart from the many other Japanese islands is the large number of exceptional architectural works designed by some of the greatest architects and artists in the world. These projects are part of the Benesse Art Site Naoshima, an art complex idealized by billionaire businessman Soichiro Fukutake in the 1980s, composed of eighteen museums, galleries, and open-air installations.

Along with works by Tadao Ando, shot by Brazilian photographer Haruo Mikami, the complex also features projects by Sou Fujimoto, Ryue Nishizawa, Kazuyo Sejima, and the artist Yayoi Kusama, the first woman to receive the Praemium Imperiale, the highest honor awarded to artists in Japan.

During his trip to the islands, Mikami also shot some of the other works at the Benesse Art Site Naoshima, listed below:

New Port Terminal Building in Naoshima / Sanaa

Naoshima Pavilion / Sou Fujimoto

Teshima Art Museum / Ryue Nishizawa

Yellow Pumpkin and Red Pumpkin / Yayoi Kusama

