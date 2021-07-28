We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Foster + Partners Reveals Master Site Plan for Atlanta's Centennial Yards

Foster + Partners Reveals Master Site Plan for Atlanta's Centennial Yards

Foster + Partners Reveals Master Site Plan for Atlanta's Centennial Yards

Foster + Partners has revealed the master plan design proposal to regenerate Downtown Atlanta's Centennial Yards site. The 50-acre proposal transforms parking lots and former railyards into a community-oriented and inclusive mixed-use development of state-of-the-art buildings, amenities, and public spaces. The project is part of a $5 billion urban transformation and is being designed in collaboration with architecture firm Perkins+Will.

The master plan was developed after a site analysis of the historic city grid of Atlanta's surrounding neighborhoods. The architects wanted to create a walkable urban environment that celebrates the city's urban lifestyle and is continuous with the neighboring city blocks, so they increased the walkable pedestrian areas that blend with the adjacent towns. These routes and shared plazas form a vibrant public space that can accommodate events, gathering spaces, and outdoor activities for the locals and visitors.

© dbox / Foster + Partners

Centennial Yards is considered as one of the largest sports and entertainment developments in the country. It sits nearby the region’s top attractions, such as the Atlanta Hawks’ State Farm Arena and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as well as MARTA stations that connect the site with the rest of the city. The master plan anchors these cultural hotspots and offers a variety of functions, from office buildings and business hotels to essential retail and residential apartments.

© dbox / Foster + Partners

Foster + Partners has recently revealed new images of the One Beverly Hills Development, a master plan that includes two residential buildings, a new ultra-luxury hotel, a casual dining and retail pavilion, and expansive publicly accessible botanical gardens. The development is expected to open in 2026, and aims to become a striking and dynamic mixed-use project. The architecture firm has also designed the Alif - Mobility Pavilion for the Expo 2020 Dubai, a structure that blurs the boundaries between the physical and digital world, and invites visitors to meet the historical icons of mobility, whose innovations helped pave the way for our modern-day technology.

Dima Stouhi
