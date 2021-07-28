We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Warehouse
  4. Italy
  5. Concrete Warehouse / VG13 Architects

Concrete Warehouse / VG13 Architects

Save this project
Concrete Warehouse / VG13 Architects

© Alberto Rossi© Alberto Rossi© Alberto Rossi© Alberto Rossi+ 23

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Warehouse
Asti, Italy
  • Architects: VG13 Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  194
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Alberto Rossi
  • Lead Architects: Alberto Rossi, Tommaso Fantini
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Alberto Rossi
© Alberto Rossi

Text description provided by the architects. The simplicity of the program allows an elementary yet refined construction. Thin reinforced concrete surfaces are folded around a-pillars and beams system, giving the impression of a lightweight wrap, which is, nevertheless, part of a precise structural system.

Save this picture!
© Alberto Rossi
© Alberto Rossi
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Alberto Rossi
© Alberto Rossi

The exception to the system is the slightly inclined wall, which opens the space to let some light in and contributes to the perception of the formal lightness.

Save this picture!
© Alberto Rossi
© Alberto Rossi
Save this picture!
© Alberto Rossi
© Alberto Rossi
Save this picture!
© Alberto Rossi
© Alberto Rossi

The formula for the red-pigmented concrete is defined to match the color of the terracotta roof tiles, which are mandatory in the UNESCO buffer zone in which the project is located, in order to make the building appear a homogeneous whole.

Save this picture!
© Alberto Rossi
© Alberto Rossi

Foundations and earth retaining walls — which represent the largest amount of concrete used in the building — are cast in cheaper grey concrete, due to economic and semantic reasons. The formal result is an expression of synthesis between the spatial and constructive intention, as well as its cultural, physical, and economical context. 

Save this picture!
© Alberto Rossi
© Alberto Rossi

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:tra, 12064 Asti CN, Italy

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
VG13 Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureWarehouseItaly
Cite: "Concrete Warehouse / VG13 Architects" 28 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/965839/concrete-warehouse-vg13-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream