Chiapas 168 Building / Vertebral

Text description provided by the architects. In the Roma district of Mexico City, four residential apartments rise up next to an ancient jacaranda tree. Steel planters run along with a series of balconies that disappear between sturdy branches of purple flowers and hanging jasmine.

A core system of vertical circulation divides the communal areas from the private ones. The middle of the building is connected by a stairwell. The pinewood steps are bathed in pale sunlight that streams in from a near window and transitions to a warm gold.

To the south, a curtain of bamboo sweeps across the width of the back garden protecting views from outside gazes and filtering the intense light through its translucent leaves that emulate the sound of rain when the wind circles through them.

Wooden floor-to-ceiling shelving and paneled walls create privacy for the more intimate areas of the apartment whilst still maintaining an open planned layout in the communal area where the kitchen, dining room, and living room coexist without obstructions.

A fundamental part of the design concept is the roof gardens that are well-protected hubs for biodiversity. We consider the inhabitation of other organisms inherent and fundamental in our dense and complex cities.