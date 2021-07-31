Sight Coffee and Dine / FORM Bureau

+ 20

Architecture: Olga Treivas, Vera Odyn, Polina Nenasheva, Idrees Suliman

Client: Artur & Zara Bersirov

City: Saint Petersburg

Country: Russia

Text description provided by the architects. Sight. Coffee and Dine restaurant is located on Petrogradsky Island in a renovated historical district.

Ресторан Sight. Coffee and dine, гастрономическая точка на карте Санкт-Петербурга, появился на Петроградском острове в обновленном историческом квартале.

The restaurant comprises two areas: at the entrance, guests can enjoy their coffee, take a snack or work on their laptop, while at the back of the room a nice slow lunch can be savoured. Part of the kitchen is visible so that food preparation and cooking can be observed.

Ресторан делится на две части: у входа посетитель может выпить кофе, быстро перекусить или поработать с ноутбуком, а в глубине помещения — размеренно пообедать. Часть кухни открыта, чтобы можно было наблюдать за рабочим процессом.

The original concrete and brick walls of the building have been preserved and completed with marble, metal and semi-opaque plastic. All the materials were carefully chosen and the general palette approaches skin tone shades.

Существовавшие бетонные и кирпичные стены сохранены и дополнены мрамором, деревом, металлом и полупрозрачным матовым пластиком: все материалы выбраны с большой тщательностью, а общая палитра близка к оттенкам человеческой кожи.

The space is a blend of the natural and man-made; and the idea is well illustrated by two matters greeting: live plants stretch upwards, to the metal garden sculpture overhanging from the restaurant ceiling. A pink marble bar counter and breccia floor turned into well-loved photographic objects right away.

Пространство построено на органичном синтезе естественного и рукотворного, эту идею хорошо иллюстрирует встреча двух материй: живые растения снизу тянутся к металлическому саду-скульптуре, свисающему с потолка ресторана.

Shimmering and semi-transparent surfaces create a pleasant feeling of weightlessness, turning Sight into an ideal place for meditative dining.

Барная стойка из розового бетона и брекчия на полу сразу превратились в излюбленные объекты для фотографий. Мерцающие и полупрозрачные поверхности дают приятное ощущение невесомости, благодаря которому Sight превращается в медитативное место для приема пищи.