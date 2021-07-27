We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cinema
  4. Vietnam
  5. Beta Cinema / Module K

Beta Cinema / Module K

Save this project
Beta Cinema / Module K

© Do Sy© Do Sy© Do Sy© Do Sy+ 15

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Cinema, Decoration & Ornament, Interior Design
Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon), Vietnam
  • Architects: Module K
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Do Sy
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Dulux, Gerflor, Viglacera, Dulhan, Gach Bong Viet, KINGLED, RPB Furniture, Samsung, Soulroom
  • Interior Design:Nguyen Anh Huy, Jade Nguyen, Ngan Giang, Diep Binh Quyen, Phuong Dung, Phu Binh, Thuy Vi, Nguyen Hiep.
  • Architects:Module K
  • City:Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon)
  • Country:Vietnam
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Do Sy
© Do Sy

Text description provided by the architects. Bold colours, strong geometric shapes and a ‘flashback’ to the famous buildings of old Saigon come into focus in a new cinema design in HCMC. Vietnamese interiors company Module K has completed their first cinema. Located on the ground floor of an existing shopping mall, the 2000 m2 cinema for Beta Media seats 1000 and is aimed at millennials with its Saigon vibe and architectural vocabulary. Each detail of the design references significant Saigon landmarks dotted around the city: the Municipal Opera House, Ben Thanh Market, Central Post Office, Tan Dinh Church, Paris Commune Square and the small alleys.

Save this picture!
© Do Sy
© Do Sy
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Do Sy
© Do Sy

“But we gave it a different take,” says Jade Nguyen, director of Module K. “We captured the iconic features of Saigon and transformed them by stripping details, condensing the basic lines and turning them into geometric shapes. Then we applied a technique of solid colour treatment, as used in graphic design and cartoons, to bring a unifying element.” The pastel palette, reminiscent of art nouveau, features hues of flamingo pink, sea green and bright orange. The various coloured blocks and cubes transition the different spaces and the stretches of colour give the space a seemingly endless depth.

Save this picture!
© Do Sy
© Do Sy

The main entrance features alternating geometric shapes and a strong simple impact. The vast central hall and sitting area feature a dome in Indochine green recalling the colonial Central Post Office with its towering vaulted ceiling. A circular staircase in the Beta Media logo blue colour is also a meeting place for young people. The floor is paved with encaustic cement tiles with oriental Asian patterns. A flock of pigeons flying above reminds audiences of those at the Municipal Opera House and the Paris Commune Square.

Save this picture!
© Do Sy
© Do Sy

The ticket counter in shades of aqua with eye-catching shapes is inspired by the rhythms of the colonnades and roof of Ben Thanh Market. Circular cutouts in the walls and the ceiling bring contrast to the repeating shapes. The side lobby and hallways are reminiscent of the fascinating alleys and street life of HCMC. The corridor leading into the hall has rainbow coloured arches. The mezzanine and ground floor are connected through corridors running around the building. Several semicircular loggias are formed to create check-in corners and panoramic views of the space. The asymmetrical arch pillars on the right side of the space reference the rose-coloured Gothic style of Tan Dinh Church’s design, as does a bright pink waiting bench. Pastel pink staircases wrap themselves around bold columns, their stepped forms repeated in balustrades.

Save this picture!
Concept
Concept

Circular and square-shaped chairs dot the mezzanine meeting area inviting relaxation and connection. The bathrooms are another shot of strong colour with asymmetrical motifs creating a striking impression. Inside the cinemas orange and lemon coloured lozenge-shaped reliefs on the walls alternate in shape and are backlit to contrast with deep turquoise coloured seats. “The client wanted to convey a message of pride in Saigon landmarks, but not with the usual Indochine style. And we wanted to move away from the typical cinema design - dark and moody - so we tried to create a funky and welcoming space with locations for connecting, eating, drinking pre and post-film showings.” Mr Minh Bui, CEO of Beta Group says: "Module K's strong design response and their passion made a big impact and matched our own."

Save this picture!
© Do Sy
© Do Sy

The goal was to give audiences a brand new destination for movie-watching, with an urban art style resonating with a dynamic and bustling Saigon vibe. “We wanted to create an “instagrammable” moment, a buzz, a wow feeling for Gen Z to tell friends to come and check out the design and remember the name” added Ms Nguyen. Module K used modelling from geometric shapes to generate the different scenes within the spaces. Materials include Indochine tiles, epoxy floor, steel structures, with furniture by local companies Soulroom and RPB Furniture.

Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Do Sy
© Do Sy

After having won the project competition against 30 other design firms, Module K came in under budget and construction was completed in just 35 days. Beta Group already has 20 cinemas in the northern part of Vietnam - this was their first in HCMC - and Module K is now working with them on another cinema on the tourist island PHú quốc.

Save this picture!
© Do Sy
© Do Sy

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Cd Ho Chi Minh (Saigón), Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Module K
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTheaters & PerformancecinemaDecoration & OrnamentInterior DesignVietnam
Cite: "Beta Cinema / Module K" 27 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/965712/beta-cinema-module-k> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream