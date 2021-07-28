We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. China
  5. Grotto Retreat Xiyaotou / A( )VOID

Grotto Retreat Xiyaotou / A( )VOID

Save this project
Grotto Retreat Xiyaotou / A( )VOID

© Guo Zhe© Guo Zhe© Guo Zhe© Guo Zhe+ 28

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Hotels
Zhangjiakou, China
  • Architects: A( )VOID
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  820
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Guo Zhe
  • Lead Architect: Yun Hon
  • Design Team:Marcus Ma, Stephen Wong, Willson Iu
  • City:Zhangjiakou
  • Country:China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Guo Zhe
© Guo Zhe

"Hollow villages" are a common phenomenon in China rural areas. Most of the aboriginal households of the village have moved to the new rural residential areas, leaving their dilapidated homesteads. Considering the cultural heritage in Yu County such as paper-cutting, wood crafting, and ‘Fiery Trees and Silver Flowers’, the Fortune Art (FA) Homestay selected Xiyaotou Village, out of 100 villages in Yu County, as the beginning of village poverty alleviation. The village has been transformed into communal farms to provide local villagers with income via offering accommodation, local food services, and activities. The rural revitalization project of Xiyaotou Village started with the 2018 FA Emerging Architect Award. "Grotto Retreat Xiyaotou" is one of the 12 winning designs.

Save this picture!
© Guo Zhe
© Guo Zhe
Save this picture!
© Guo Zhe
© Guo Zhe
Save this picture!
© Guo Zhe
© Guo Zhe

The design concept starts with the radical difference between the rural and urban interpersonal networks, the native cave dwellings of the site are re-interpreted as vertical "grottos”. By flowing the bridge of connectivity in between the private “grottos”, the design attempts to realize a community in which public and private coexist. The bridge is supported by a hidden four-by-six-meter grid, which is derived from the length-to-width ratio of the original cave dwellings on the site. It serves as the keynote for the layout of the corridor structure and supports the new building complex in a spiritual sense.

Save this picture!
© Guo Zhe
© Guo Zhe
Save this picture!
1F plan
1F plan
Save this picture!
© Guo Zhe
© Guo Zhe

Wandering under and above the wooden bridge, one could oversee the surrounding landscape and aboriginal architecture of Yu County, which are framed by the hyperbolic facade, pinewood columns, and corten-steel fenestration of the complex.

Save this picture!
© Guo Zhe
© Guo Zhe
Save this picture!
© Guo Zhe
© Guo Zhe
Save this picture!
© Guo Zhe
© Guo Zhe

For the treatment of the vertical "grottos” unit, with the implementation of scattered volumes, hyperbolic shapes, various fenestration dimensions, local materials, and construction methods, the building complex attempts to be compatible with the site and amongst other works.

Save this picture!
© Guo Zhe
© Guo Zhe
Save this picture!
© Guo Zhe
© Guo Zhe

With the assistance of the seven-meter-high ceiling, the sunroof of the vertical "grottos” encourages residents to focus on the verticality of the space, "housed by the sky and the earth and clothed by the house" (Liu Ling). The introduction of generous skylights contextualizes residents to rurality’s rhythm of "working from dawn to dusk" and further exposes their sensitivity to the sun's trajectory.

Save this picture!
© Guo Zhe
© Guo Zhe

Climatically, in order to warm the three-quarters of Zhangjiakou averaging 10 Degree Celsius, sun rays enter through skylights and are preserved by double-layered brick walls; during summer, heat can be discharged via chimney effect given rise by the collaboration of the unit’s geometry and fenestration.

Save this picture!
© Guo Zhe
© Guo Zhe
Save this picture!
© Guo Zhe
© Guo Zhe
Save this picture!
© Guo Zhe
© Guo Zhe

The protruding bricks on the elevation, as the vehicle of a part of the construction process, were the position where the scaffolding found its temporary support for bricklayers to complete the double-layered brick wall with an average height of 7 meters. Their visibility on the facade depends on the intensity of the sun and cloud density. The shadow of the protrusions and wood bridge cast on the hyperboloid morphs with the sun’s trajectory, emerging ephemeral time-spaces.

Save this picture!
© Guo Zhe
© Guo Zhe

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Zhangjiakou, Hebei, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
A( )VOID
Office

Products

WoodSteelBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsChina
Cite: "Grotto Retreat Xiyaotou / A( )VOID" 28 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/965706/grotto-retreat-xiyaotou-a-void> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Guo Zhe

西窑洞里 / 一间建筑

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream