World
House HD / MDDM STUDIO

House HD / MDDM STUDIO

© Jonathan Leijonhufvud© Jonathan Leijonhufvud© Jonathan Leijonhufvud© Jonathan Leijonhufvud+ 34

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
House Interiors
Beijing, China
  • Architects: MDDM STUDIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Jonathan Leijonhufvud
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: HAY, Fnji
  • Lead Architects: Margret Domko, Momo Andrea Destro, Amirlin Sunderiya, Zi Song
© Jonathan Leijonhufvud
Text description provided by the architects. The townhouse is located in the north of Beijing at the foot of a hillside area. The house of 600 sqm is organized in 4 floors, from a B1 partially open to a private garden till the attic on the 3rd floor. The new functional program allows three generations of the family to enjoy both shared spaces and private ones in an open plan configuration.

© Jonathan Leijonhufvud
© Jonathan Leijonhufvud
The design uses built-in furniture and double-height volumes to create a space that is open and fluid but at the same time, it is also able to accommodate specific settings for the requirements of the different members of the family. On the first and second floors, the grandparents are accommodated. The daughter has her room on the 2nd floor with a mezzanine.

© Jonathan Leijonhufvud
Section. Image Courtesy of MDDM STUDIO
© Jonathan Leijonhufvud
The 3rd floor is used by the parents. The basement with access to the garden is the common area, with kitchen, dining, and entertainment areas. Customized furniture is zoning the areas and circulation for a smooth transition between public and private spaces. Vertical connections through the house are created by double-height spaces on every floor.

© Jonathan Leijonhufvud
© Jonathan Leijonhufvud
© Jonathan Leijonhufvud
The staircase is divided into 2 parts. The main element from B1-F2 seats on the original structure and is entirely cladded in birch plywood including walls and ceiling, creating an independent volume from the rest of the house. Inside this volume, a new perforated steel staircase is inserted, which connects F2 to F3 in a diagonal shape. 

© Jonathan Leijonhufvud
© Jonathan Leijonhufvud
All main materials are chosen in nude color or birch plywood. Colorful highlights in green and blue are carefully integrated by customized furniture or small floor or walls applications.

© Jonathan Leijonhufvud
© Jonathan Leijonhufvud
Project gallery

Project location

Address:Beijing, ChangPing District, Vermont Hills, China

MDDM STUDIO
WoodSteel

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsChina
Cite: "House HD / MDDM STUDIO" 01 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/965704/house-hd-mddm-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

HD 住宅 / MDDM STUDIO

