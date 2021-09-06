Most referenced by Architects: the Top Brands

Our mission is to deliver inspiration, knowledge and tools to help architects and everybody in the industry of architecture to do more and better, in order to face the fastly evolving challenges and complexities of our built environment.

Our curators are constantly scouting and selecting projects from all over the world showing a comprehensive image of the constant innovations and references in architectural design, thus presenting you with the best projects by the best architects.

Nonetheless, as practicing architects, we understood that there is an essential pillar of architectural knowledge that should be part of our value proposition as a platform: the materials, products and technical solutions that make a project succeed.

That is why our dynamic projects database does not only offer detailed drawings, sections, diagrams, photos, videos or even 3D models to understand a project, but also includes the materials and technical solutions used by architects to make the project a reality. This crucial aspect completes our value proposition as a platform: the best projects, by the best architects, with the best products and materials.

In our product catalogue you will find a complete range of solutions that have been tested and validated by other architects in their projects, allowing you to see how they have been used, how they look and perform. In addition, the catalogue connects you directly with the manufacturer, helping you make the right choice.

When architects are selected to publish a project on ArchDaily, they reference some of their specified brands. Here are the brands with the most reference projects on archdaily.com.

Top 10 Furniture

1. IKEA – Sweden

2. Vitra – Switzerland

3. HAY – Denmark

4. Herman Miller – USA

5. B&B Italia – Italy

6. Knoll – USA

7. Muuto – Denmark

8. Poliform – Italy

9. Santa & Cole – Spain

10. Cassina – Italy

Top 10 Lighting

1. Flos – Italy

2. Louis Poulsen – Denmark

3. Artemide – Italy

4. Bega – Germany

5. IGuzzini – Italy

6. Delta Light – Belgium

7. Zumtobel – Austria

8. Viabizzuno – Italy

9. Vibia – Spain

10. ERCO – Germany

Top 10 Kitchen

1. Miele – Germany

2. Bosch – Germany

3. Franke – Switzerland ***

4. Gaggenau – Germany

5. Bulthaup – Germany

6. Teka – France

7. Fisher & Pakel – New Zealand

8. Smeg – Italy

9. Blanco – Germany

10. Boffi – Italy

Top 10 Bathroom

1. Toto – Japan

2. Duravit – Germany

3. Kohler – USA

4. Hansgrohe – Germany

5. Grohe – Germany

6. Roca – Spain

7. American Standard – USA

8. Geberit – Switzerland

9. Vola – Denmark

10. Dornbracht – Germany

Top 10 Carpets & Rugs

1. Interface – US

2. Desso – The Netherlands

3. Milliken – UK

4. EGE – Denmark

5. Fabromont AG – Switzerland

6. Object Carpet – Germany

7. Kasthall – Sweden

8. Vorwerk – Germany

9. Ruckstuhl – Switzerland

10. Anker – Germany

Top 10 Devices & Electronics

1. Panasonic – Japan

2. Subzero/Wolf – USA

3. Samsung – South Korea

4. LG Electronics – South Korea

5. Sonos – USA

6. Big Ass Fans – USA

7. Hitachi – Japan

8. Bang & Olufsen – Denmark

9. Dyson – Singapore

10. Bose – USA

Top 10 Facade Systems

1. VMZINC – France

2. Kawneer – USA

3. Guardian Glass – USA

4. Alucobond / 3A Composites – Germany

5. EQUITONE – USA

6. Kingspan Insulated Panels – Ireland

7. Swisspearl / Eternit – Switzerland

8. RHEINZINK – Germany

9. Trespa – The Netherlands

10. James Hardie – Ireland

Top 10 Hard Flooring

1. Forbo – Switzerland

2. Tarkett – France

3. Gerflor – France

4. Indusparquet – USA

5. Nora – Germany

6. Finsa – Spain

7. Dinesen – Denmark

8. IOC Flooring – Japan

9. Armstrong Flooring – USA

10. Bolon – Sweden

* The categories reflect the parent categories at ArchDaily, where other subcategories could be available

** The brands are referenced by architects, this is why misspelling can occur. Ranking may change regularly.

*** It's possible that not all referenced projects refer to kitchens.