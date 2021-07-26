We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retirement
  4. Germany
  5. Residential and Daily Care Center in Heide / Steinwender Hermosilla Architekten

Residential and Daily Care Center in Heide / Steinwender Hermosilla Architekten

Save this project
Residential and Daily Care Center in Heide / Steinwender Hermosilla Architekten

© Ulrich Hoppe© Ulrich Hoppe© Ulrich Hoppe© Ulrich Hoppe+ 31

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Retirement, Apartments
Heide, Germany
  • Leading Architect:Jörg Steinwender
  • Project Architects:Lola Hermosilla, Janine Steup, Imke Hornig, Tofeek Sulieman
  • Visualization:Pascal Marolla
  • Fire Protection:Ömig + Partner
  • City:Heide
  • Country:Germany
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Ulrich Hoppe
© Ulrich Hoppe

Text description provided by the architects. The Herbert Feuchte Foundation Association, which has come together from a number of foundations for people with multiple disabilities, has its headquarters in Büsumer Straße in Heide.

Save this picture!
© Ulrich Hoppe
© Ulrich Hoppe
Save this picture!
© Ulrich Hoppe
© Ulrich Hoppe

A number of venerable buildings have been lined up along the street over the course of the foundation's history and form the basis for the foundation's administration and residential facilities.

Save this picture!
© Ulrich Hoppe
© Ulrich Hoppe

However, some of the buildings no longer meet the demands of the aging residents, so that the foundation association decided some time ago to build a new central residential complex with a daily subsidy facility on the site of a commercial hall.

Save this picture!
© Ulrich Hoppe
© Ulrich Hoppe
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Ulrich Hoppe
© Ulrich Hoppe

On a floor space of almost 3,500 square meters, a total of 6 residential groups will be created on two stories, each with 8 residents living together in a shared apartment community.

Save this picture!
© Ulrich Hoppe
© Ulrich Hoppe

Three south-facing residential buildings form introverted garden courtyards in the intermediate areas, facing away from the street, which, in addition to the living rooms, serve the residents as external lounge areas. The residential buildings are accessed via a mainline running from east to west at the interface with the daily delivery system, which is also used by other residents in Büsumer Straße.

Save this picture!
© Ulrich Hoppe
© Ulrich Hoppe

The result is an ensemble of pitched roof houses with different roof pitches in the design language of the neighboring buildings.

Save this picture!
© Ulrich Hoppe
© Ulrich Hoppe

The management of the Herbert Feuchte Foundation Group is moving into the neighboring small villa of a former brewery, which has previously also served residential purposes - the old brewery building opposite is being converted into a contemporary office and training building. The residential complex, day support facility, and administrative area are embedded in the existing park landscape and together form the new center of the foundation.

Save this picture!
© Ulrich Hoppe
© Ulrich Hoppe

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:25746 Heide, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Steinwender Hermosilla Architekten
Office

Products

WoodGlassStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcareretirementResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsGermany
Cite: "Residential and Daily Care Center in Heide / Steinwender Hermosilla Architekten" 26 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/965686/residential-and-daily-care-center-in-heide-steinwender-hermosilla-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream