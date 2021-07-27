We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Exfoliate Wine Shop / one-aftr

Exfoliate Wine Shop / one-aftr

© Jang Mi© Jang Mi© Jang Mi© Jang Mi+ 20

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Retail, Grocery Store, Retail Interiors
Seongsu-dong 1(il)-ga, South Korea
  • Project Architects:Joon Ma, Ryu Ahn
  • Architects:one-aftr
  • Local Architect:Sowayo
  • City:Seongsu-dong 1(il)-ga
  • Country:South Korea
© Jang Mi
© Jang Mi

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a typical commercial building type in Sungsoo district, an industrial district being transformed into a cultural hub, the new home of Nara Cellar’s wine store embodies the coexistence of the new and the old as part of the design operation.

© Jang Mi
© Jang Mi
© Jang Mi
© Jang Mi

Due to budget and schedule, the project had to be reimagined from a renovation to a repair. The wall assembly and the shelving units were integrated into a single assembly with added insulation and used OSB panels and studs as the two materials to be used for building up the interior. The exterior of the building was designed through series of delamination and demolition, revealing many of the bizarre details that were hidden under the canopy.

© Jang Mi
© Jang Mi
© Jang Mi
© Jang Mi

The operation of delaminating and adding the ornaments wall assembly elements into interior fixtures is not to simply display the rawness of these materials but to achieve refinement and resoluteness through the assembly of operations that are in tune with the material culture of Seoul.

© Jang Mi
© Jang Mi

Project location

Address:Sangwon, Seongsu-dong 1(il)-ga, Seoul, South Korea

one-aftr
Office

