Exfoliate Wine Shop / one-aftr

Project Architects: Joon Ma, Ryu Ahn

Architects: one-aftr

Local Architect: Sowayo

City: Seongsu-dong 1(il)-ga

Country: South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a typical commercial building type in Sungsoo district, an industrial district being transformed into a cultural hub, the new home of Nara Cellar’s wine store embodies the coexistence of the new and the old as part of the design operation.

Due to budget and schedule, the project had to be reimagined from a renovation to a repair. The wall assembly and the shelving units were integrated into a single assembly with added insulation and used OSB panels and studs as the two materials to be used for building up the interior. The exterior of the building was designed through series of delamination and demolition, revealing many of the bizarre details that were hidden under the canopy.

The operation of delaminating and adding the ornaments wall assembly elements into interior fixtures is not to simply display the rawness of these materials but to achieve refinement and resoluteness through the assembly of operations that are in tune with the material culture of Seoul.