We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architectural Photographers
  3. Santiago Metro Line 3 Captured by María González

Santiago Metro Line 3 Captured by María González

Save this article
Santiago Metro Line 3 Captured by María González

© María González© María González© María González© María González+ 13

Rumor had it that behind the walls of historic subway station Cal y Canto in Santiago de Chile, a hidden ghost station would eventually link to Line 3—a planned route that was part of the original Metro master plan designed in the 60s. Its construction would have been shelved after the magnitude-7.8 1985 earthquake that forced public resources to be redirected for the reconstruction of the Chilean central valley.

34 years later, the Cal y Canto Metro station finally opened its connection with Line 3, the most recent addition to the rapid transit system, thus becoming the seventh line of Santiago after lines 1, 2, 4, 4A, 5, and 6.

Save this picture!
© María González
© María González

With this opening of 22 kilometers and 18 stations, the Santiago Metro became in 2019 the second largest network in Latin America in terms of length (140 kilometers, 87 miles) and by the number of stations (136), surpassed only by Mexico City's. Currently, Metro is advancing in the projects of Lines 7, 8, and 9, and it is expected to exceed one billion passengers per year after the start of these routes in 2026, according to the original planning.

Save this picture!
© María González
© María González
Save this picture!
© María González
© María González
Save this picture!
© María González
© María González
Save this picture!
© María González
© María González
Save this picture!
© María González
© María González
Save this picture!
© María González
© María González
Save this picture!
© María González
© María González

Learn more about Gonzalez's work on Instagram.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
María Francisca González & Nicolás Valencia
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: María Francisca González & Nicolás Valencia. "Santiago Metro Line 3 Captured by María González" [Línea 3 de Metro de Santiago bajo la mirada de María González] 02 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. (Trans. Valencia, Nicolás) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/965634/santiago-metro-line-3-captured-by-maria-gonzalez> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream