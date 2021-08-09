Aerial Photography of Houses in Ecuador: Visualizing a Building From Above

Save this picture! Native House / David Regalado Arquitectura. Image © JAG Studio

Capturing aerial photographs allows raising awareness of a project feature usually complex to capture using traditional methods. Based on the technological opportunities offered by small unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), commonly called drones, architecture photographers have begun to explore new ways of capturing a project in order to expose design decisions such as implantation, dialogue with the environment, or the relationship with nearby buildings.

Being able to convey the architectural relationship between a building and its context is something that has aroused the interest of architects even before digital photography was not yet available as a massive tool today is.

Commonly represented on drawings as “floor plan, this type of visualization allowed to explain information about the environment and, at the same time, give clues about the programmatic organization of the plan.

Can you decode some design strategies by viewing only the aerial photos of a project? Can you guess how the building is oriented according to the shadows cast by its volume? Where does it close and where does it open? How does it relate to the existing roads and buildings? How do you position yourself in front of the landscape? To illustrate with some examples, we present a selection of houses across Ecuador showcased through aerial photography taken by drones.

Location: Quito, Ecuador

Quito, Ecuador Year: 2016

Save this picture! Cumbaya House / Diego Guayasamin Arquitectos. Image © Sebastián Crespo

Location: Sangolqui, Ecuador

Sangolqui, Ecuador Year: 2017

Save this picture! Ortega House / Estudio A0. Image © Sebastián Crespo

Su House / Bernardo Bustamante Arquitectos

Location: Quito, Ecuador

Quito, Ecuador Year: 2017

Save this picture! Su House / Bernardo Bustamante Arquitectos. Image © BICUBIK

Location: Samborondon, Ecuador

Samborondon, Ecuador Year: 2018

Save this picture! El Cortijo House / Felipe Assadi Arquitectos. Image © Fernando Alda

Location: Tabacundo, Ecuador

Tabacundo, Ecuador Year: 2018

Save this picture! Casa Tanda / ESEcolectivo Arquitectos. Image © Andrés Villota Pelusa

Location: Quito, Ecuador

Quito, Ecuador Year: 2019

Save this picture! Observatory Reform Cóndor Huachana / La cabina de la curiosidad - Daniel Moreno Flores + Marie Combette. Image © Andrés Villota Pelusa

Location: Loja, Ecuador

Loja, Ecuador Year: 2020

Save this picture! D4 House / Edwin Hurtado + Holger Cuadrado. Image © JAG Studio

Location: Quito, Ecuador

Quito, Ecuador Year: 2020

Save this picture! Muta House / Emilio López Arquitecto. Image © JAG Studio

Manglaralto House / Berru Arquitectos

Location: Montañita, Ecuador

Montañita, Ecuador Year: 2020

Save this picture! Manglaralto House / Berru Arquitectos. Image © JAG Studio

Location: Malacatos, Ecuador

Malacatos, Ecuador Year: 2020

Save this picture! Native House / David Regalado Arquitectura. Image © JAG Studio

Discover aerial photography taken with drones and explore Architecture in Ecuador.