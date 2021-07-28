ZGF Gives a New Look at Portland International Airport's New Main Terminal

ZGF Architects has shared new visuals showcasing the main terminal of the Portland International Airport (PDX) in Oregon. Inspired by the forest landscapes of the Pacific Northwest, the terminal renovation and expansion emphasizes openness, light and connection to the region’s materials. The structure features a series of skylights and an expansive timber roof made from sustainably sourced regional wood.

The PDX terminal design draws inspiration from nature and the "signature greenery" of Oregon. As the team previously explained, the new terminal's nature-infused interiors are made to emphasize health, well-being and safety. ZGF managing partner Sharron van der Meulen notes that, "The inspiration we really looked to in the beginning was of the place, the natural environment, the really unique regions that we live in."

ZGF is working on the new terminal core vision to define the airport of the future while minimizing the amount of disruption to ongoing operations during the transition. Building upon concepts established in the Terminal Access Master Plan, this project is designed to address the consistent and coordinated look, flow, and function of the terminal core resulting in a cohesive terminal space. Scheduled for completion in 2025, the terminal will be the largest of five capital improvement projects by the Port of Portland.

News via ZGF Architects