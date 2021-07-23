Construction of Moroccan Pavilion at the 2020 Dubai is Underway with Tribute to Traditional Construction

The Moroccan Pavilion at the 2020 Expo in Dubai explores traditional Moroccan architecture and how it can be reimagined in contemporary construction techniques and urban developments. The pavilion is designed by architects OUALALOU+CHOI, and will display a first-of-its-kind structure with a 4000 m² rammed earth facade, pushing the boundaries of the material and exploring its full potential.

+ 19

The pavilion will consist of 22 stacked rectangular volumes that encompass 14 exhibition spaces, a traditional Moroccan restaurant, a traditional tea room, a modern street food area, offices, and recreational areas. The volumes are arranged vertically around an inner courtyard, resembling traditional Moroccan architecture. The spaces are all connected by an inner pathway that begins at the building’s roof and gradually descends to the ground floor. Walking through these pathways, visitors get introduced to and experience the different regions and cultures of Morocco.

The Pavilion’s exterior is composed of a 33-meter-high rammed earth facade, a traditional building technique in Morocco that promotes comfortable indoor conditions in hot and humid places. As for the interior, the architects used wooden panels that double as sunscreens. The architects wanted to showcase how traditional material can be very innovative in terms of sustainable and passive construction.

Related Article OUALALOU + CHOI Reveals Images of the Morocco Pavilion for Expo 2020 Dubai

After the completion of the 2020 Dubai Expo, the Pavilion will be converted into a housing complex, with pre-arranged facilities that can be adapted into apartments with recreational facilities such as an 80 m² swimming pool, a fitness club, and a shared lounge.