We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. United Arab Emirates
  5. Morocco Pavilion Expo 2020 Dubai / OUALALOU+CHOI

Morocco Pavilion Expo 2020 Dubai / OUALALOU+CHOI

Save this project
Morocco Pavilion Expo 2020 Dubai / OUALALOU+CHOI

Courtesy of Oualalou+ChoiCourtesy of Oualalou+Choi© Marc Goodwin© Marc Goodwin+ 28

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Pavilion
دبي, United Arab Emirates
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Oualalou+Choi
Courtesy of Oualalou+Choi

Text description provided by the architects. The Morocco Pavilion at the 2020 Expo in Dubai, designed by architects OUALALOU+CHOI, showcases how traditional Moroccan design and construction techniques can find new relevance in contemporary design and urban development efforts. As a pioneering work of rammed earth construction—the building’s 4000 m² rammed earth facade will be the largest of its kind—the Pavilion aims to push the technical and creative limits of Morocco’s traditional building materials to new heights, while paying tribute to the country’s rich and varied culture and landscape.

Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

Comprised of 22 stacked rectangular volumes visually resonant with vernacular rammed-earth villages in Morocco, the Pavilion encompasses 14 exhibition spaces, a traditional Moroccan restaurant, a tea room, a modern street food area, a shop, an event space, an office space, and a lounge. Arranged vertically around a deep inner courtyard—an important spatial element in traditional Moroccan architecture—each of these spaces are connected by a continuous “inner street,” which begins at the building’s uppermost floor and gradually descends to the ground floor.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Oualalou+Choi
Courtesy of Oualalou+Choi

The Pavilion’s street organizes a set route between sequential exhibition spaces, allowing visitors to come into contact with and experience the different regions and cultures of Morocco. Along this exhibition route, the restaurant, tea room, lounge, and ten hanging gardens offer visitors moments of pause and framed views of the surrounding Expo as they descend to the Pavilion’s ground level. Alternative means of traveling between levels can be found in the building’s eastern core, where a 15 m² elevating platform and exhibition space can bring up to 50 people at a time from the ground to the seventh floor.

Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
South Elevation
South Elevation

The Pavilion’s exterior envelope is composed of a 4000 m², 33-meter-high rammed earth facade, an ambitious technical feat pioneering in its advancement of rammed earth construction methods. Rammed earth, traditional building material in Morocco, plays a key role in passively regulating indoor conditions in hot and arid places. Its use in the Pavilion proves that it is material at once traditional and innovative, offering an example of how traditional Moroccan building methods can serve to inspire more sustainable models of urban development. In conjunction with other passive strategies used in the design of the building, such as wooden interior facades which double as sunscreens, the rammed earth facade allows the Pavilion to answer fully to the demanding ecological standards of LEED.

Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

In line with this commitment to sustainability, after the conclusion of the 2020 Expo, the Pavilion will be converted into a housing complex, with existing facilities thoughtfully adapted into apartments, an 80 m² swimming pool, a fitness club, and a shared lounge.

Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Unnamed Road - دبي - United Arab Emirates

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
OUALALOU+CHOI
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionUnited Arab Emirates
Cite: "Morocco Pavilion Expo 2020 Dubai / OUALALOU+CHOI" 26 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/965555/morocco-pavilion-expo-2020-dubai-oualalou-plus-choi> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream