Canterbury House / Murray Legge Architecture

Text description provided by the architects. The Canterbury House is a compact urban home. It contains two bedrooms, a media room, and a fully detached guest suite in only 1680 square feet. The home’s form is inspired by traditional dog-trot houses; a courtyard serves as the core of the living space, extending the compact spaces on either side into a private outdoor space.

All three bedrooms as well as the main living space have views into the courtyard, bringing an abundance of natural light while maintaining privacy.

The exterior of the house is clad in white LaHabra stucco, except for the courtyard, which uses a garapa rain screen system. The materials split the white shell to reveal the warm interior, emphasizing the space as the focal point of the building.

The courtyard is shaded from the intense Texas sun with a steel brise-soleil. The steel louvers shade windows in the afternoon when the sun is at its most harsh and create an infinitely changing play of shadows in the courtyard.

The house's interiors use modest materials in an elevated manner. White subway tile and ample daylight create bright bathroom spaces. Stick framing and plywood bay windows create seating areas and bring warmth into the living space and bedrooms.