World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Bar
  4. Argentina
  5. Taproom Bierhaus / Florencia Risotti Arq

Taproom Bierhaus / Florencia Risotti Arq

Taproom Bierhaus / Florencia Risotti Arq

© Javier Agustin Rojas© Javier Agustin Rojas© Javier Agustin Rojas© Javier Agustin Rojas+ 22

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Bar, Warehouse, Detail
Martínez, Argentina
  • Architects: Florencia Risotti Arq
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Javier Agustin Rojas
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Adobe, Bará, Madeco maderas, Trimble
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Text description provided by the architects. In an industrial location, a hidden bar is located within a beer warehouse. Access is through a secret tunnel/ corridor leading to a courtyard adjacent to the barn.

© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Axonometric
Axonometric
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

The central element of the space is a metal mezzanine. This scales the bar and the kitchen room whilst also allowing you a view of the whole space from above.

© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

A lightweight wire divides the bar from the production zone, with completely permeable visuals allowing you to never lose the feeling of being inside the warehouse.

© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Ilustration
Ilustration

The spirit of the brand is emphasized by the architectural style of the layout, the design of the equipment and the use of color and illumination.

© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Martínez, Province of Buenos Aires, Argentina

Florencia Risotti Arq
Steel

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsBarIndustrial ArchitectureWarehouseDetailArgentina
Cite: "Taproom Bierhaus / Florencia Risotti Arq" [Taproom Bierhaus / Florencia Risotti Arq] 25 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/965514/taproom-bierhaus-florencia-risotti-arq> ISSN 0719-8884

