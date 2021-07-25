Taproom Bierhaus / Florencia Risotti Arq

+ 22

City: Martínez

Country: Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. In an industrial location, a hidden bar is located within a beer warehouse. Access is through a secret tunnel/ corridor leading to a courtyard adjacent to the barn.

The central element of the space is a metal mezzanine. This scales the bar and the kitchen room whilst also allowing you a view of the whole space from above.

A lightweight wire divides the bar from the production zone, with completely permeable visuals allowing you to never lose the feeling of being inside the warehouse.

The spirit of the brand is emphasized by the architectural style of the layout, the design of the equipment and the use of color and illumination.