We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Concert House
  4. Canada
  5. Alloway Hall Expansion & Renewal / Stantec Architecture

Alloway Hall Expansion & Renewal / Stantec Architecture

Save this project
Alloway Hall Expansion & Renewal / Stantec Architecture

© James Brittain© Gerry Kopelow© James Brittain© Gerry Kopelow+ 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Concert House, Exhibition Center
Winnipeg, Canada
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© James Brittain
© James Brittain

Text description provided by the architects. Needing to expand space and offer greater flexibility for world-class traveling exhibits, The Manitoba Museum elected to expand and renew its temporary exhibition space, Alloway Hall. The Manitoba Museum, located at Main Street and Rupert Avenue in Winnipeg, opened in 1970 as a component of the Manitoba Centennial Centre (MCC). Its mandate is to collect, research, and share Manitoba’s rich history, culture, and varied geography.

Save this picture!
© James Brittain
© James Brittain

MCC’s modernist campus was built under the aegis of the Canadian Centennial Commission and was purpose-built to house the Museum, Canada’s Royal Winnipeg Ballet, and the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra. Post World War II, arts and heritage projects helped define modern Canada, but many Centennial facilities are now outmoded, worn, and require renewal to meet contemporary needs.

Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric

The existing Alloway Hall was constructed in 1994, and infilled areas of the campus’ plaza and front entrance. The addition, formally characterized by a barrel-vault roof, was a post-modern expression in a modernist milieu: put simply, an anomaly.

Save this picture!
© Gerry Kopelow
© Gerry Kopelow
Save this picture!
© Gerry Kopelow
© Gerry Kopelow

A landscaped passage divides the campus with the Concert Hall to the south and the Museum to the north. This outdoor public space invites pedestrians through the heart of the campus with enticing views into the culture and arts buildings. The initial vision of this Centennial project is to be a catalyst for renewal, which requires an intentional fit into the urban fabric; Alloway Hall completes this aspiration.

Save this picture!
© Gerry Kopelow
© Gerry Kopelow

Along the passageway, the sunken Steinkopf Garden offers a quiet oasis to pause and to take respite. The linear garden includes falling water and airy trees. The expanded Alloway Hall leans in and opens a ‘picture window’ into the garden to engage the verdant thoroughfare. With this gesture, Alloway Hall makes a cultural overture, inviting pedestrians to experience the current exhibitions within.

Save this picture!
© Gerry Kopelow
© Gerry Kopelow

The vaulted form of the pre-expansion Alloway Hall limited curatorial freedom by restricting the height and organization of exhibits. The rectilinear addition opens the space horizontally and vertically. Flexibility is found in the simple box with a single aperture that engages the garden and becomes a focal point. With this simple form, exhibition programming receptions and performances can comfortably be accommodated. The multi-functional space provides additional revenue for the Museum by facilitating a broader range of events, increasing the number of visitors.

Save this picture!
© Gerry Kopelow
© Gerry Kopelow

The Museum is focused on history and includes culture, nature, science, technology, and sound and movement of the performing arts. Design materials were selected to impart ideological meaning and to also fit the building module of the structural grid. Glass allows a view into space, a proscenium, capturing a moment.

Save this picture!
© James Brittain
© James Brittain

Tyndall stone contains fossils, frozen in time; precast concrete expresses endurance; and copper cladding patinas, altering in appearance over time, convey the passage of time. A regular rhythm, consistent with the modernist order, is expressed by fins in both windows and cladding. It is within this rhythm we find The Manitoba Museum restored and renewed to continue its vital cultural mission for future generations.

Save this picture!
© James Brittain
© James Brittain

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Winnipeg, MB, Canada

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Stantec Architecture
Office

Products

GlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTheaters & Performanceconcert houseMuseums & ExhibitExhibition centerCanada
Cite: "Alloway Hall Expansion & Renewal / Stantec Architecture " 22 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/965486/alloway-hall-expansion-and-renewal-stantec-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream