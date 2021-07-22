We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. South Korea
  5. Chronotope Wall / USD Space

Chronotope Wall / USD Space

Save this project
Chronotope Wall / USD Space

© Sun Namgoong© Sun Namgoong© Sun Namgoong© Sun Namgoong+ 28

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Office Buildings, Commercial Architecture
Paju-si, South Korea
  • Architects: USD Space
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  575
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Sun Namgoong
  • Architect :Jang YoonGyu Jang, ChangHoon Shin
  • Design Team :YoungDong Goh, SangHyun Choi, EunSol Ko, ARa Cho, NaRye Han, SoHyun Yim, MyeongGil Jung, SeoYeon Joh
  • Site Area :1,223.20㎡
  • Total Floor Area :1,231.28㎡
  • Floor :3F
  • Height :12m
  • Design Period :2018. 05 ~ 2019. 10
  • Construction Period :2019. 12 ~ 2021. 05
  • City:Paju-si
  • Country:South Korea
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Sun Namgoong
© Sun Namgoong

Text description provided by the architects. The formation of a city in which various architectural types, materials, and forms are constructed is both a strength and a weakness of Heyri Village. It failed to create any order in the province and became a city freely composed of diversity.

Save this picture!
© Sun Namgoong
© Sun Namgoong

Instead of creating another complexity in a complex city, we tried to construct an architectural space through the wall, the most basic architectural vocabulary. The walls of the past are classical by structural limitations and have limitations that block spatial communication. By transforming these past walls, we try to create experiences and situations that have been changed by the chronotope setting.

Save this picture!
© Sun Namgoong
© Sun Namgoong
Save this picture!
Plan - 1st floor
Plan - 1st floor
Save this picture!
© Sun Namgoong
© Sun Namgoong

Chronotope can be a method of integrating space and time through the fusion of several indicators and the intersection of axes. It is used to explore the possibility of a wall through a new definition in a way that resists formal theorization and systematization by questioning the architectural essence of an existing wall. The architecturally borrowed wall is not used as a structure of severance and division, but it is used as a frame of opposite attitudes such as integration and continuity, simultaneous space, and continuous time.

Save this picture!
© Sun Namgoong
© Sun Namgoong
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Sun Namgoong
© Sun Namgoong

We propose a nature penetrated architecture by inserting outside space between 13 walls. A garden space surrounded by a wall, a semi-outer terrace area, and a roof terrace is configured for the enjoyment of the outside. In particular, the rooftop has an open landscape structure that penetrates the entire wall. It becomes an open roof garden where people can freely occupy and enjoy the space between walls.

Save this picture!
© Sun Namgoong
© Sun Namgoong

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:60, Heyrimaeul-gil, Tanhyeon-myeon, Paju-si, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
USD Space
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureOfficesOffice buildingsCommercial ArchitectureSouth Korea
Cite: "Chronotope Wall / USD Space" 22 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/965485/chronotope-wall-usd-space> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream