Dr. Atl 285 Apartment Building / BAAQ'

Text description provided by the architects. How to take advantage of the architectural and urban heritage that has been created in Mexico City throughout its history in order to generate inclusive and connective spaces that allow society to live in a harmonious and prosperous unity? Dr. Atl 285, built in the seventies, is an exercise in taking advantage of this heritage, with a premise seeking to benefit the population and the environment while preserving this cultural heritage. Dr. Atl 285 is located within the Santa María la Ribera neighborhood, which is in a state of rapid densification thanks to its proximity to the city center and its historical character, attracting a young population that intends to live close to cultural and economic centers.

Due to its industrial past, the building was designed based on a reticular structure of reinforced concrete beams and columns, creating open spaces without dividing walls and large clearings. The old factory is accompanied by a yard.

Taking advantage of the geometry of the existing structure, a configuration system was proposed by placing cubic wooden elements that house the private spaces, thus organizing different programs. This not only allowed to create of cozy and comfortable spaces for private areas, but it also managed to generate a modular design that could be replicated to generate apartments of different sizes and configurations, adapting to the needs of the market and allowing to take advantage of the reticular condition of the building.

The industrial past of the building also implied a challenge for the design and location of circulations, which were placed on the back courtyard, taking advantage of a construction system that was permeable to allow natural lighting. Using a triangular geometry for the balconies, and replicating the corridor system, it was possible to preserve the profile of the original facade without affecting the lighting of the apartments.

The biggest goal of Dr. Atl 285 is to integrate its inhabitants into the social fabric of the neighborhood, for which the large free areas of the building were used; courtyards and rooftop terrace, in order to create common areas that encourage coexistence and improve the user experience while adding architectural value and promoting a healthier and more sustainable way of life. The garden on the roof produces food for all the users of the project while creating a social connection between all the neighbors.

Under the old courtyard, a water treatment plant was located that eliminates discharges to the drainage and recirculates 100% of the used water. On top of it, a tree garden welcomes users by creating the feeling of a park and improving the air quality of the entire building.

Overall, the project aims to demonstrate the adaptability of architecture to existing resources, the regenerative potential of the city, and the ability to generate sustainable projects today.